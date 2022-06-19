The Denver Nuggets' cool uncle opted in for next season on Father's Day.

Jeff Green, or Uncle Jeff as he's known around Ball Arena, picked up a $4.5 million player option for next season, according to an ESPN report Sunday.

The 35-year-old forward still had plenty of bounce in his 14th NBA season. One of the best dunkers on the team, the veteran forward averaged 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds last season, while shooting 52.4% from the field. He started all five playoff games in his first season with the Nuggets, as Denver lost to the eventual champion Warriors in the first round. He posted 3.8 points and 3.6 rebounds in just over 22 minutes per game this postseason.

While he started 63 games for the Nuggets this season, a move to the bench could be in the cards with Michael Porter Jr. hoping to be healthy for the start of Green's 15th season.