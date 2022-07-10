LAS VEGAS – Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was brought to Denver to help the Nuggets contend for a championship, but he’s not sure how much help his new team needs.
Caldwell-Pope was a member of the 2020 champion Lakers, which eliminated the Nuggets from the Western Conference Finals in five games. Anthony Davis’s buzzer-beating 3 in Game 2 was a difference-maker in the series, the way the newest Nugget sees it.
“I always tell people this story,” Caldwell-Pope said before Denver’s second Summer League game Sunday. “If AD didn’t hit that 3, I feel we would’ve lost that series. That’s what I think about this Denver team. They’re scrappy.”
Despite rumblings that the Nuggets had targeted the 6-foot-5 shooting guard for a while, Caldwell-Pope said the trade came as a surprise. It seems like a pleasant one, so far.
“I’m excited,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I got traded to a great organization, a great team.”
The 29-year-old has had experience on contenders and teams that failed to make the playoffs. He was drafted eighth overall by the Pistons in the 2013 draft. After four seasons with Detroit, only one of which ended in a playoff berth, Caldwell-Pope signed with the Lakers. The Lakers traded him to Washington ahead of last season as part of a five-team deal that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles.
Caldwell-Pope likes the fit alongside Nikola Jokic, and Michael Malone said during a television interview during the game that the plan is for Caldwell-Pope to replace Will Barton III, who he was traded for alongside Monte Morris, in Denver’s starting lineup.
“I think I fit in perfect as far as just the way he passes the ball and the way he sees the floor ,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I got to just be ready to shoot the ball.”
That’s one of the things Caldwell-Pope does well. He’s a 36% 3-point shooter over his nine-year career with a career-best 41% in his final season with the Lakers. He averaged 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.1 steals last season with the Wizards.
“They’ve been a playoff team for the last few years,” Caldwell-Pope said. “I’m just coming to add to it (with) defense, outside shooting, anything else they need. I’m excited just to be able to compete again for a championship.”
While there’s a lot for Caldwell-Pope to figure out before he gets to Denver – namely finding a place to live and a school for his three sons, the anticipation about his new team’s potential is already there.
“Just excitement, they’re ready. I’m ready,” Caldwell-Pope said. “We can’t wait to get started. I think it’s going to be a great year for us.”