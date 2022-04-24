DENVER - Patience prevailed as the Denver Nuggets defeated the Golden State Warriors, 126-121, and avoided elimination Sunday at Ball Arena.
Game 4 followed a similar trajectory as Game 3 when the Nuggets led for most of the game before conceding a late lead. After Golden State used a 9-2 run down the stretch to take a 3-0 series lead, the Nuggets finished Sunday’s game on a 7-0 run to force a fifth game.
“We were maybe a little bit more patient in finding the looks, because in that game, we had, I think, three or four turnovers in a row,” Nikola Jokic said after leading the Nuggets to a win with a game-high 37 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists. “I would say we were a little bit more focused on knowing what we were going to do.”
After Stephen Curry scored the final two of his 33 points off the bench to put the Warriors up two with 1:21 left, the Nuggets buckled down. Jokic got it started, sealing Otto Porter Jr. and finishing to tie the game.
Klay Thompson, who hit seven of Golden State’s 12 3-pointers, couldn’t hit an eighth, and Andrew Wiggins attempted a put-back dunk that clanged off the rim. Monte Morris then used a Jokic screen and weaved into the lane where he hit the go-ahead floater with 33.5 seconds left. Austin Rivers came up with his fifth steal on Golden State’s in-bounds pass before Jokic found Will Barton III for a corner 3 to put the Nuggets up five with 7.9 seconds left. It was just his second made shot of the day.
“That speaks to Will’s ability to stick with it, stay with it," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "The play was just two-man game between Nikola and Monte. They attract so much attention, spread the floor, and we always talk about the open man wins. We made a great pass – on time, on target – and Will did the rest. I think it speaks to Will Barton’s maturity, staying ready, staying in the moment and realizing at this time of the year, it’s never about me. It’s always about we.”
The Nuggets got one last stop before celebrating their first playoff win of the season.
“A lot of teams would’ve laid down tonight,” Austin Rivers said. “We have to continue to bring that physicality, especially there. They’re the best home team, I think, in the NBA. In our first two games there, we did not handle that atmosphere and those runs the right way. I think tonight should be a little bit of an encouragement on what we can do when we lock in. “
Morris scored 19 of his 24 points before halftime, making all seven of his shots after halftime. He made all five of his 3-point attempts in the third quarter after scoring all five of his points in the first half from the free-throw line.
“I just told myself I was going to stay aggressive,” Morris said. “It was all a matter of time.”
Aaron Gordon was the third starter in double figures with 21 points to go with six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Bones Hyland (15) and DeMarcus Cousins (10) also scored in double figures off Denver’s bench.
Curry and Thompson led the Warriors with 33 and 32 points, respectively
Gordon and Draymond Green had to be separated 40 seconds into the game, earning matching technical fouls, after Golden State’s veteran forward poked Jokic in the eye on Denver’s first possession. The Warriors went on to take an early seven-point lead before the Nuggets closed on a 20-8 run, going up five to start the second. Jokic hit a couple of 3s in that stretch and finished the opening period with 18 points.
Hyland hit three straight 3s, including a 33-foot heat check, as the Nuggets used a 14-2 run to stretch the lead to 17 early in the second.
“You make your name in the playoffs,” Malone said. “I think Bones Hyland’s performance today just kind of showed that he is a tough kid, mentally, physically. (He’s) not afraid of the moment. We don’t win that game without him.”
Denver’s rookie shared some credit with Curry, who popularized deep 3s, but said he’s been working on that shot for roughly a decade.
“I’ve been shooting those shots since I was a little kid,” Hyland said.
“I really don't know how far I am behind the line. It just a flick of the wrist.”
The Warriors closed within 63-52 by halftime, and Thompson scored the first five points of the second half, bringing the Warriors within six. Morris then hit the first of his five 3s in the quarter, helping the Nuggets push the lead to nine to start the fourth.
“We were trading baskets,” Malone said. “We gave up 37 points that quarter, but we were able to hang with them, and Monte was a big part of that.”
Golden State closed within one late in the fourth before Green fouled out on Golden State’s next defensive possession. Curry then gave the Warriors a lead with 1:21 left. Jokic answered at the other end, starting Denver’s 7-0 run to close and forcing a Game 5 on Wednesday in San Francisco.
“If we play like we did in Game 3 and 4, we’re going to give ourselves a chance once again,” Malone said.
“We’re not just going out to Golden State to close the series out. We’re trying to bring it back.”