DENVER - Jordan Poole produced a couple of big splashes and effectively sunk the Denver Nuggets’ four-game win streak in a 113-102 Warriors win on Thursday at Ball Arena.
After Aaron Gordon put the Nuggets up two with 3:10 to play, Stephen Curry finished a pair of layups before Poole hit a pair of 3s less than 20 seconds apart to put the Warriors up eight in the final minute. The first 3 came off a miscommunication between Monte Morris and Austin Rivers around a screen and continued Golden State’s 13-0 run to end the game.
“It should’ve been a switch. It’s two like-sized guys, which should be an easy switch,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “One guy says he talked. One guy says he didn’t hear it. I’m sure the truth lies somewhere in between, but, as I told our guys, that’s just one example of a play down the stretch where, as we approach these last 15 games and hopefully the postseason, that you just can’t afford to have. This was very uncharacteristic for us, to be outscored 13-0 to close a game. That’s not what we’re used to seeing.”
Curry finished with a game-high 34 points, while Poole added 21 off the bench. Klay Thompson added 18 points.
“They’re a good team, so they make you pay every time,” Morris said.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Morris added 19 points for Denver, making 8 of 14 shots from the field, while Jeff Green (11), Aaron Gordon (10) and Bones Hyland (10) also reached double figures for the Nuggets.
Curry’s second 3-pointer gave the Warriors a seven-point lead in the middle of the opening quarter, but the Nuggets closed within one to start the second after Hyland’s driving layup beat the first-quarter buzzer.
JaMychal Green got a couple of dunks off assists from Hyland early in the second, and the Nuggets stretched the lead to 12 in the middle of the quarter after Hyland shook Jonathan Kuminga en route to a driving layup and Davon Reed hit a 3 in front of the Nuggets bench.
“I’ll go at anybody,” Hyland said. “It doesn’t matter who it is. I feel like I can go at anybody.”
The Warriors closed within one later in the second, but Denver scored the final eight points of the first half to take a 60-51 halftime lead.
The Nuggets extended the lead to 14 early in the third quarter, but the Warriors closed within five points after Curry hit his third 3, came up with a steal and finished a fast-break layup in the span of 30 seconds later in the quarter. Curry’s fourth and fifth 3-pointers came in the final 67 seconds of the third and gave Golden State a four-point lead to start the fourth. Curry scored 18 of his points in the third.
“He’s a great, dynamic player,” Hyland said.
Golden State stretched the lead to six before Jokic and Morris returned with 9:47 left in regulation. The duo combined to score 10 straight points to give the Nuggets a two-point lead with 4:30 remaining before Golden State’s final push.
“It’s tough with Klay and Steph out there attracting so much attention,” Morris said. “We kind of forget we still got to help other guys. It was a good test for us, though. I like where we’re at.”
The Nuggets, winners of 10 of their last 12, are back at Ball Arena on Saturday against Toronto.
“I’m not going to allow this loss to take away from what we have been doing of late,” Malone said.