DENVER - Stephen Curry carried the Golden State Warriors in the second half of Thursday’s win over the Nuggets at Ball Arena and Jordan Poole finished the job.
After Aaron Gordon put the Nuggets up two with 3:10 to play, Curry scored a pair of layups before Poole hit a pair of 3s less than 20 seconds apart to put the Warriors up eight in the final minute.
Curry finished with a game-high 34 points, while Poole added 21 off the bench.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists. Monte Morris added 19 points for Denver, while Jeff Green (11), Aaron Gordon (10) and Bones Hyland (10) also reached double figures for the Nuggets.
Curry’s second 3-pointer gave the Warriors a seven-point lead in the middle of the opening quarter. But the Nuggets closed within one to start the second quarter after Bones Hyland’s driving layup beat the first-quarter buzzer.
JaMychal Green got a couple of dunks off assists from Bones Hyland early in the second, and the Nuggets stretched the lead to 12 in the middle of the quarter after Hyland shook Jonathan Kuminga en route to a driving layup and Davon Reed hit a 3 in front of the Nuggets bench. The Warriors closed within one later in the second, but Denver scored the final eight points of the half to take a 60-51 lead at intermission.
The Nuggets extended the lead to 14 early in the third quarter, but the Warriors closed within five points after Curry hit his third 3, came up with a steal and finished a fast-break layup in the span of 30 seconds later in the quarter. Curry’s fourth and fifth 3-pointers came in the final 67 seconds of the third and gave Golden State a four-point lead to start the fourth. Curry scored 18 of his points in the third.
Golden State stretched the lead to six before Jokic and Morris returned with 9:47 left in regulation. The duo combined to score 10 straight points to give the Nuggets a two-point lead with 4:30 remaining before Golden State’s final push.
After ending a four-game win streak, the Nuggets are back at Ball Arena on Saturday against Toronto.