The Denver Nuggets shook up their roster before Sunday's game in Oklahoma City.
It started with Bol Bol, who never earned a spot in Denver's rotation, being traded to Detroit. The Nuggets received Rodney McGruder and a second-round pick, which originally belonged to Brooklyn, in return, according to an ESPN report.
Bol made 53 appearances across three seasons for the Nuggets and finished with averages of 2.7 points and 1.2 rebounds.
McGruder, 30, is a small forward who has spent time with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers before joining the Pistons. He posted 7.6 points per game for the Heat in 2018-19 but averaged 2.5 points in 17 games for Detroit this season.
In a separate move, the Nuggets waived Petr Cornelie and used that roster spot to give Davon Reed a two-way contract for the rest of the season. Cornelie signed with the Nuggets in the offseason and made 13 appearances off the bench, averaging 1.1 points and 1.1 rebounds. Reed has impressed the Nuggets over the course of three 10-day contracts using the league's hardship exceptions. Reed scored a season-high 15 points and came up with a game-sealing defensive stop against the Clippers on Dec. 26. He's averaging 5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals in 17-plus minutes per game this season.
