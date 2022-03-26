DENVER – It wasn’t a pretty performance from the Nuggets in a 113-107 win over Oklahoma City on Saturday at Ball Arena outside of the final 2 minutes and 45 seconds.
Aleksej Pokusevski finished a finger roll that gave the Thunder a two-point lead just inside of the final three minutes before Denver closed on a 10-2 run to capture a win that keeps them sixth in the Western Conference with seven games remaining.
“I’m just happy that we won the game,” Nikola Jokic said.
“In the end, we executed. We were attacking the paint, at least.”
Jokic hit a floater that tied it before Aaron Gordon made a pair of free throws that gave the Nuggets a two-point lead with 1:48 left. A minute later, Monte Morris came up with a help-side steal and then hit a 3 to make it a five-point game in the final minute.
“He won us the game, basically, in that moment,” Jokic said. “Big Monte … he won us the game.”
Theo Maledon hit a couple of free throws for the Thunder’s only points of the final couple of minutes before Jokic finished a 35-point, 12-rebound night with a three-point play that put the game away.
Jokic added eight assists and made 13 of 15 shots from the field and nine of his 10 free throws. He contested 16 shots and earned a chain.
“He was our defensive player of the game tonight,” Malone said. “I thought his activity was just tremendous.”
Gordon added 20 points and nine rebounds, while Will Barton III added 18 points.
Morris finished with seven points, five assists and two steals.
Maledon led the Thunder with 20 points, while Pokusevski and Tre Mann added 17 and 15 points, respectively. Mann was the team’s focus defensively after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was ruled out for the game. And the Nuggets held him to 5-15 shooting and five turnovers.
“When Shai was ruled out, we knew that the way Tre’s been playing, he was going to require a lot of our defensive focus, and it starts with the guy guarding him, Monte Morris,” Malone said. “They put him in pick-and-rolls, so we needed our bigs to up at the level, so you’ve got to give Nikola and DeMarcus credit.”
Denver led by as many as nine in the first quarter and led by seven to start the second.
DeMarcus Cousins and Gordon followed their misses early in the second with powerful dunks, and the Nuggets stretched the lead to 15 in the middle of the second quarter. The Thunder closed within nine by halftime after Tre Mann completed a four-point play in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter.
The Nuggets led by 11 to start the fourth quarter, but the Thunder used a 12-4 run to start the fourth quarter to close within three. Maledon hit a floater that tied the game with six minutes to play. Pokusevski briefly gave the Thunder a lead when Gordon goaltended his layup with 2:51 left. The Nuggets fought back to tie it before Morris’s big plays and a three-point play from Jokic put the Thunder away.
“It wasn’t pretty, but I don’t care about that,” Malone said. “We got the win before we go out on a two-game road trip. This is a win that we needed to have.”
After going 2-2 in a four-game homestand, the Nuggets hit the road four a couple of games, starting Monday in Charlotte.