SAN FRANCISCO – Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors put the Nuggets season to sleep with a 102-98 win in Wednesday’s Game 5 at Chase Center.
After Curry drove for a layup that put the Warriors up five with 29.9 seconds left, the Golden State guard celebrated by putting his hands together and leaning his head on them as if he was going to sleep. Nikola Jokic missed a 3 on the other end, and the Warriors hit a couple of late free throws to secure their spot in the second round.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 30 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists, while DeMarcus Cousins (19), Aaron Gordon (15), Will Barton III (14) and Monte Morris (14) also scored in double figures for Denver.
Curry made his first start of the series, joining Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green. Nuggets coach Michael Malone stuck with his typical starting five. Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, while Gary Payton II and Klay Thompson added 15 apiece.
“If they decide to start that way so be it and we’ll make our necessary adjustments depending upon who they start,” Malone said pregame. “But at the end of the day, we know when the game is on the line who’s going to be on the floor for them and we’ve seen that many, many minutes in this series so far.”
The Nuggets came out attacking the basket, scoring 16 of their first 20 points in the paint. Gordon scored the other four points from the free throw line, but Golden State maintained a lead behind a 4-8 start from 3-point range and led by five to start the second quarter. Austin Rivers left the court late in the first quarter with hamstring tightness and did not return.
Will Barton III hit a 3 that gave the Nuggets a one-point lead late in the second before Thompson hit a corner 3 to tie it at 48 at halftime. Denver earned 20 free throws in the first half, but made just 13 (65%) and went 3-14 from 3 (21.4%) in the first two quarters.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to 10 early in the third before Curry hit a couple of 3s in a span of 40 seconds to bring Golden State within one. Cousins scored the final seven points of the third, including a 3-pointer with .3 seconds left, to give the Nuggets an eight-point lead to start the fourth.
Golden State scored the first five points of the fourth and closed within one soon after Jokic picked up his fifth foul with more than eight minutes to play. The Warriors regained the lead with just under seven minutes left when Gary Payton II hit an open corner 3 right in front of Denver’s bench. Jokic returned for the final six-plus minutes and scored four straight points to tie it with 2:26 left before Payton’s 3 and Curry’s layup effectively ended Denver’s season.