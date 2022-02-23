The All-Star break was rewarding for some Denver Nuggets but not much of a break at all for the team’s star.
Nikola Jokic spent the weekend in Cleveland doing media and event appearances and hanging out with Dallas star Luka Doncic before Sunday’s All-Star Game. Jokic narrowly missed the fifth triple-double in the game’s history with 10 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. He did not say he received much of a mental break before the Nuggets regathered in preparation for Thursday’s game in Sacramento.
“I was not at home. I was not on vacation, so it was a little bit different,” Jokic said after Wednesday’s practice. “But it is what it is. The last three or four years, it is like this.”
Rookie Bones Hyland, a late addition to Friday’s Rising Stars game, seemed to have a more eye-opening experience in Cleveland.
"I had an amazing time," Hyland said. "It was just a blessing."
Hyland played on a team coached by Gary Payton and hit a couple of 3-pointers while playing with and against the league’s best first- and second-year players.
“He felt that dog in me, that killer mindset, and that’s what he played with back in his time,” Hyland said of Payton. “Every time I had the ball, he just told me ‘Don’t play around. Go get a bucket every time. They can’t guard you. Just go out there and be you.’ That stuck with me, because that’s coming from a Top 75 player. It felt great for me.”
Coach Michael Malone, and most of the other Nuggets, spent their break outside of Cleveland. Malone took the rare opportunity to tune out basketball, opting instead to watch another good team. His daughter’s club volleyball squad participated at a tournament in Kansas City.
“I went out there, man, and I was a proud dad, husband and just kind of turned off the Nuggets for a few days," Malone said. "And I enjoyed it. It was fun to watch them and their team. They’re a really good team."
It was a rare and welcome break from NBA life. The Nuggets coach hoped his other players also had a chance to recharge mentally, physically and emotionally while managing to get in the gym a couple of times.
“It’s just go, go, go. I mean, from training camp, you play 58 games, and then you have a chance to get away for five days or so. I owe it to my wife and my kids to do that, because during the season it’s really hard to be, like, an effective and engaged parent. I’m not going to back-to-school meetings. I’m not at all their other practices and games. When I have a chance to do so, I owe it to them, and I enjoy it. It’s great to reconnect as a family during that break.”
When the Nuggets family reconnected, Malone stressed the importance of his team starting the final 24 games of the season, 15 of which will be played at home, as strong as they closed before the break. The Nuggets won five of their last six games before All-Star weekend and return to action with a 33-25 record, good for sixth in the Western Conference. Denver’s 1.5 games back of the Mavericks for fifth place and 2.5 games clear of Minnesota and the first spot in the play-in tournament.
“Things are tight,” Malone said. “We have to hit the ground running and find a way to get back to playing at a high level right away.”
Malone happy Nuggets keep Cousins as company
The Nuggets coach has been a vocal proponent of DeMarcus Cousins and what the big-bodied back-up center brings to Denver.
That continued Wednesday, a couple of days before the Nuggets and Cousins are expected to agree to a contract for the rest of the season, and not just for what Cousins has done on the court.
“He is a voice. He is a personality, and he’s not afraid to speak his mind. I think that can be refreshing at times, because we have a locker room of great guys, but who are not always willing to police each other,” Malone said. “I think DeMarcus, a four-time All-Star, feels comfortable and confident enough to do that with this group.”
On the court, Cousins has grabbed five or more rebounds in all eight games he’s played, all Nuggets wins, and scored five or more points in all but three games with Denver.
“He gives us a toughness and an edge that you would always want on your team,” Malone said. “I’m happy for him. I love DeMarcus. He’s too good of a player to be out of the NBA. He’s found a home here in Denver, and I’m really happy for him and his family because it has not been an easy journey for him. He’s helping us right now, and that’s all that matters.”
Cousins is not expected to be with the Nuggets for Thursday’s game against his former team, but he could be available when the Kings visit his expected new team on Saturday.