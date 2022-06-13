DENVER • Calvin Booth's first move as the leader of the Nuggets' front office produced a first-round pick Monday.
The Nuggets are set to trade JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this year's draft and two future second-round picks, according to a report by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Should the trade go through, the Nuggets will have the 21st and 30th selections in the June 23 draft.
Green joined the Nuggets ahead of the 2020-21 season and averaged 8.1 points in his first season in Denver and posted 6.4 points per game last season. He was used both as a stretch four and back-up center during his time in Denver.
The veteran forward has a $8.2-million player option for the upcoming season, which he would have to accept to be involved in a trade.
Booth, Denver’s general manager, became the Nuggets’ top basketball executive after president of basketball operations Tim Connelly took a job with the Timberwolves in May.
Nuggets host another group of prospects
Members of Denver's coaching staff were working out six draft prospects Monday at Ball Arena as the franchise reportedly added another pick.
Five college players — Baylor's Kendall Brown, Villanova's Collin Gillespie, Michigan's Caleb Houstan, Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard and Mississippi State's Garrison Brooks — joined French center Ismael Kamagate at the workout.
Brown averaged 9.7 points in his lone season at Baylor after being ranked as one of the top prospects in the 2021 high school class. Brown felt like he could be a potential fit with the Nuggets, citing his ability to cut and finish with his athleticism.
"I can really pass and just move without the ball," Brown said. "I don’t need the ball in my hands to affect the game."
Defensively, he felt he could step in and guard both guard and forward positions early in his NBA career.
"As I get stronger, a little older, I’d say one through five," Brown answered when asked how many positions he could guard at the NBA level.
Houstan is another one-and-done player after posting 10.1 points and 4 rebounds per game in his lone season with the Wolverines. Gillespie and Nembhard, both guards, enjoyed lengthy collegiate careers with decorated programs.
Brooks started his five-year college career at North Carolina before transferring to Mississippi State for his final season.
Kamagate, a 6-foot-11 center, compared his ability to run the floor and roll to the hoop to Clint Capela. His passing and ability to switch defensively are shades of Bam Adebayo's game, he said.
"I hoped to show my defense, my mobility, my ability to block shots," Kamagate said.