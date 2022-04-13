DENVER • Planning for a first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors included a prediction from Nuggets coach Michael Malone.
“I think their closing lineup is going to be Draymond (Green) at the five, (Andrew) Wiggins at the four, Klay (Thompson) at three, (Jordan) Poole at the two and Steph (Curry) at the one,” Malone said after Wednesday’s practice.
The biggest question mark — at least for Saturday’s Game 1 in San Francisco — is Curry, who missed the final 12 games of the regular season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot. In an update posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the Warriors said Curry returned to individual activities last week and could fully participate in practice at some point this week, though no determination was made regarding his availability for Game 1.
“I’m assuming he’ll play. I think he’s going to scrimmage tomorrow in their practice,” Malone said. “If that goes well, he’ll be available, so we’re preparing as if he’s a go.”
Nikola Jokic wasn’t aware the Golden State star’s availability was in question, a possible insight into Denver’s preparations. As the expected back-to-back Most Valuable Player detailed, the Curry-Thompson-Green trio hoards big-game experience even if they’ve rarely played together this season due to various injuries.
“They won three championships together. They’ve been playing together a long time,” Jokic said.
“They have Draymond, who is probably a top-five defensive player in the league and who can guard multiple positions. They have Klay, who is coming back and playing really good — actually amazing — after the All-Star break. And they have Steph, who is a Hall of Famer or whatever, one of the best ever.
Nuggets notebook: Pair of players could return for regular-season finale; MVP debate quiet in Denver
"They have really good pieces with them. They have All-Stars (including) Wiggins this year. They are long, especially with Draymond, (Kevon) Looney and Wiggins. Klay Thompson can guard everybody. They have pieces that play really good defense.”
Green did not play in any of the four games against the Nuggets this season, as Denver won the season series, 3-1. Curry played in three of the games, Thompson in two.
“Steph Curry is a great player. Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, all their guys, but Draymond is a guy, to me, that makes that team go,” Malone said. “He’s their leader. He’s their energy. He’s their toughness. Playmaking, rebounding, defense, he just does so much for that team. We were 3-1 against them, but we didn’t see Draymond, so, obviously, it’s going to be a completely different animal with him playing.”
The Nuggets will definitely be without Facundo Campazzo for Game 1, after the reserve guard was suspended for one game Wednesday for his blind-side shove of Wayne Ellington in Sunday’s regular-season finale.
It doesn’t sound like Jamal Murray is likely to participate, either.
“Right now, it’s kind of up in the air. I would lean more towards him being doubtful at this time, but I haven’t closed that door,” Malone said. “We’ll see kind of how this series goes and how Jamal feels, but zero pressure from me to Jamal. He’s going to come back when he’s ready.”
Given Golden State’s expected health, Malone said preparations were centered on limiting the Warriors’ fast-break offense and reducing their quality looks from 3-point range. Those two tenets helped the Warriors appear in five straight NBA Finals from 2015-19 and win three rings before injuries to Thompson derailed the past two seasons.
“It’s very tough,” Jeff Green said of the potential of facing a fully healthy Warriors squad. “They have championship DNA. They have guys who have been there, who have been down that road, that know what it takes to, you know, win a playoff series. They’ve got a good complement of guys that’s going to go out there and play hard and fill their roles.”