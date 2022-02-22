The Denver Nuggets are looking to keep their winning ways with DeMarcus Cousins in the rotation rolling.
The Gazette confirmed reports the Nuggets plan to sign Cousins for the remainder of the season. A league source expected the deal to be finalized Friday, a day before Denver hosts the Sacramento Kings. Nuggets coach Michael Malone and Cousins spent a season-plus together in Sacramento in 2013 and 2014.
The Nuggets are 8-0 when Cousins has played so far this season. He's averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes per game as a back-up to All-Star and Most Valuable Player candidate Nikola Jokic.
Cousins previously played under a few 10-day contracts. He's shot below his career averages to start his Nuggets tenure and missed a few games due to injury, but he's expected to have the remainder of the season to round into form before potentially helping the Nuggets in the postseason.
The Nuggets are scheduled to resume their season after the All-Star break Thursday in Sacramento.