Two shots could have covered up a couple of costly statistics, but neither dropped for the Denver Nuggets in a 119-116 overtime loss Friday in Cleveland.
The first shot would have given the Nuggets a buzzer-beating win, but Bones Hyland, who closed the game at point guard in place of Monte Morris, and Nikola Jokic’s pick-and-roll produced an off-balance Jokic 3 that clanged off the rim just before the buzzer that ended regulation.
“I popped, and I saw someone coming on the pass. I took like a defensive dribble, just to get away, and then I saw two or three seconds on the clock,” Jokic said after putting up 32 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists on 15 of 24 shooting. “I saw Will late, but I just didn’t want to pass it. I just wanted to (make sure we got) a shot off.”
Hyland got a shot to force a second overtime but saw his 3-pointer from the left wing rim out in the final second.
“That shot I’ve been hitting all my life, you know, but it didn’t fall,” he said. “I feel like I’m going to get that shot many more times, going to shoot it the same way.”
It was an otherwise strong night from Hyland, who finished with 17 points, seven assists, three rebounds and three steals. He made 6 of 13 shots, including a 3-for-8 mark from 3.
“It was a great look,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said of his final shot. “It just, obviously, didn’t go down for him, but I think Bones has been playing at a very high level, and tonight was just another example of that.”
Lauri Markkanen was one of three Cavaliers to post a double-double, leading Cleveland with 31 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Evan Mobley added 27 points and 11 rebounds, six of which came on the offensive glass. Darius Garland finished with 25 points, 14 assists and one big offensive rebound.
With the game tied with 30 seconds left, the 6-foot-1 Garland grabbed a rebound in a crowd and kicked it out to Markkanen, who hit the 3 that gave Cleveland to lead for good.
“That pretty much summed the game up,” Hyland said.
A minute earlier, with the Nuggets up by two, Caris LeVert grabbed Mobley’s missed 3 and got the ball right back to the rookie for the tying dunk. Cleveland scored 19 of its points off 15 offensive rebounds.
“We ball-watched,” Malone said. “We didn’t hit anybody, weren’t physical enough.”
Denver also committed 19 turnovers, which led to 29 more of Cleveland's points. Jokic owned up to throwing a bad pass but said the turnovers have been a problem all season for a variety of reasons.
“Sometimes the simple pass, for us, is not the easiest pass,” Jokic said.
“I think it’s a little bit of everything.”
After a cross-court pass to Austin Rivers for a 3, Jokic scored or assisted on 15 of Denver’s first 19 points But the Nuggets trailed by seven when he checked out late in the first quarter. Hyland hit a couple of 3s in the final minute of the opening quarter, helping the Nuggets close within two points to start the second.
Denver’s rookie started the second quarter with an assist for a JaMychal Green dunk, his third 3 and a fast-break layup, giving the Nuggets a five-point lead. Denver quickly extended the lead to 10 behind a 20-2 run. Hyland closed the second quarter with a couple of free throws that gave the Nuggets a 63-52 lead at halftime before the turnovers and second-chance points took their toll.
“This is one of the games where we just literally gave them the game to them like it was candy,” Hyland said.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to 14 in the third quarter before Cleveland closed within nine to start the fourth. The Cavaliers used an 18-6 run to tie the game with four minutes to play, and the Nuggets missed two shots that could have covered for the miscues.
“We blew a game tonight,” Malone said. “That’s the bottom line.”