DENVER - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets agreed to a contract extension before the veteran guard ever appeared in a Nuggets uniform.

Acquired alongside Ish Smith in the trade that sent Will Barton III and Monte Morris to Washington last month, Caldwell-Pope is set to make just over $14 million next season, the last of a three-year contract he originally signed with the Lakers before they traded him to the Wizards.

The two sides agreed to a two-year contract extension, which will keep Caldwell-Pope signed with Denver through the 2024-25 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the extension, which The Gazette confirmed Wednesday night.

Caldwell-Pope shot 41% from 3 in 2020-21, his last season with the Lakers and posted 13.2 points per game in 77 games - all starts - for Washington last season.

Caldwell-Pope held his introductory press conference with the Nuggets prior to Sunday's Summer League game in Las Vegas.

