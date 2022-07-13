DENVER - Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets agreed to a contract extension before the veteran guard ever appeared in a Nuggets uniform.
Acquired alongside Ish Smith in the trade that sent Will Barton III and Monte Morris to Washington last month, Caldwell-Pope is set to make just over $14 million next season, the last of a three-year contract he originally signed with the Lakers before they traded him to the Wizards.
The two sides agreed to a two-year contract extension, which will keep Caldwell-Pope signed with Denver through the 2024-25 season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the extension, which The Gazette confirmed Wednesday night.
Caldwell-Pope shot 41% from 3 in 2020-21, his last season with the Lakers and posted 13.2 points per game in 77 games - all starts - for Washington last season.
Caldwell-Pope held his introductory press conference with the Nuggets prior to Sunday's Summer League game in Las Vegas.
Nuggets win second straight game of Summer League
Matt Mitchell’s 17 points led three Nuggets in double-figures and Denver beat the Clippers, 80-75, Wednesday in Las Vegas.
Mitchell made five 3-pointers on 10 attempts, grabbed six rebounds, dished out three assists and recorded two steals. Jack White added 14 points, while Collin Gillespie added 12 points.
First-round picks Peyton Watson and Christian Braun scored nine and eight points, respectively. Braun grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds – five on the offensive glass – while Watson grabbed eight.
Jay Scrubb scored a game-high 18 points for the Clippers.
Four different Nuggets – Collin Gillespie, Peyton Watson, Mitchell and White – hit 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Denver led 21-14 to start the second.
Five points from Jontay Porter early in the second period helped the Nuggets stretch the lead to 10, and Denver led by 12 at halftime behind eight points and four rebounds from Watson.
The Nuggets led by nine to start the fourth quarter and held off the Clippers to start Summer League with a 2-1 record.
The summer Nuggets are back in action Friday against the 76ers.