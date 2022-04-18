SAN FRANCISCO —

The strong start disappeared and so did the Denver Nuggets’ chance to steal home-court advantage from the Golden State Warriors in Monday’s 126-106 loss to the Warriors.

The Nuggets led by as many as 12 in the first half, but a 38-12 run stretching from the end of the second quarter to the start of the third seemed to break the Nuggets’ collective spirit.

“Most importantly, we’ve got to stick together. We can’t splinter in adverse times,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s our challenge: when things get tough, finding a way to stay the course.”

Nikola Jokic, who led the Nuggets with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, earned his first technical foul for spiking the ball in the third quarter and was ejected in the fourth after arguing a no-call. Will Barton III and DeMarcus Cousins had to be separated on the bench during a timeout. Malone and Monte Morris downplayed the incident, saying it was little more than frustration boiling over.

Barton, Morris and Bones Hyland finished with 12 points apiece for Denver with Bryn Forbes adding 10.

Stephen Curry (34), Jordan Poole (29) and Klay Thompson (21) accounted for a good chunk of Golden State’s offensive output, as the Warriors took a 2-0 series lead in dominating fashion and had fun doing so.

“We got to make them feel us. They’re out there laughing, dancing around,” Morris said. “(It’s) embarrassing. We just got to be tougher. The coach can do what he’s got to do. He’s giving us a great game plan. We just got to be tougher. We can’t let the usual suspects go out here (and score) 21, 29, 34 (points). We’ve got to make somebody else beat us.”

The Nuggets finished with 16 turnovers, which led the 25 of Golden State’s points.

Jokic passed out of a double team on Denver’s first possession, finding Morris at the top of the key. Morris made the extra pass to Barton, who opened the scoring with a 3. Jokic drew fouls on Denver’s second and third possessions, making all four of his free throws, as the Nuggets scored the first seven points.

Barton hit his second 3, came up with a steal and finished in transition to give the Nuggets an 18-9 lead in the middle of the opening quarter before the Warriors closed the quarter on a 9-0 run to close within one by the start of the second quarter.

The Warriors tied the game early in the second, but solid contributions from Cousins, JaMychal Green and Morris helped the Nuggets lead by eight when Jokic returned at the midway point of the second. After the Nuggets took their biggest lead of the first half, 43-31, the Warriors used a 26-8 run over the final seven-plus minutes of the second quarter to take their first lead and a six-point advantage at halftime.

“The thing that jumps out to me after two games is our inability to sustain playing at a high level against this team,” Malone said.

Jokic committed his second and third fouls, including Poole’s four-point play, in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter, and Golden State had its first double-digit lead of the game. The Warriors stretched the lead to 22 later in the third after Poole hit back-to-back 3s, his fourth and fifth of the night. Golden State used a 44-point third quarter to take a 20-point advantage to the fourth, effectively ending the game.

“We’re playing soft. We can’t play soft. We can’t let them play harder than us and outwork us. They’re a good team over there. I’m not taking nothing away from them, but to give ourselves a chance, we got to find it and stay together,” Morris said. “If not, this (expletive) will be over quick. It’s just the way they play. They’re together. They’re all bought in.”

The series switches to Denver for Thursday’s Game 3.

“I just want to make sure as we get on this plane tonight to go home that we get on that plane together, knowing that we have a chance to get our first win at home in a few days,” Malone said. “That’s our whole focus.”