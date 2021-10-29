DENVER – Nikola Jokic started Friday’s game against Dallas at Ball Arena, and the Nuggets didn’t need him to finish it in a 106-75 win over the Mavericks.
A 33-12 advantage in the third quarter saw the Nuggets (3-2) start the fourth quarter with a 31-point lead, effectively ending Jokic’s night early. Denver’s second and third units handled the fourth quarter.
Jokic entered the day questionable to play with right knee contusion and finished with 11 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists in 25 minutes.
“I don’t think a lot of what Nikola does gets enough credit,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said pregame when asked about his star’s durability. “Obviously, I feel like I’m his defense attorney at times, because it’s just the facts. I don’t think Nikola Jokic truly gets the credit of how great of a player he is.”
Will Barton III led the Nuggets with 17 points, while Jeff Green (14), Aaron Gordon (13) and Michael Porter Jr. (12) also scored in double figures for Denver.
Luka Doncic, the Mavericks’ star, also got the fourth quarter off and finished with 16 points on 18 shots.
Green’s bucket with 1:03 left in the first quarter gave the Nuggets a 12-point lead, but the hosts’ next score came nearly three minutes into the second quarter. The Mavericks used a 13-0 run to briefly take a lead before Green finished in transition to end the drought.
The Nuggets answered with a 17-3 run fueled by corner 3s from PJ Dozier, who hit his shot off a no-look cross-court feed from Jokic, and Austin Rivers. The Nuggets led by as many as 17 points in the first half and took a 54-44 lead to halftime.
The Nuggets needed fewer than four minutes of the third quarter to get the lead back to 17 after a Monte Morris bucket. Gordon and Jokic hit 3-pointers as the Nuggets increased the lead to 87-56 to start the fourth quarter. The Nuggets led by 35 early in the fourth quarter.
Rookie Bones Hyland and reserve center Bol Bol gave the home fans something to cheer for in the fourth quarter. Hyland hit a 3-pointer less than a minute after he checked into the game and later added a second. Bol came up with a steal off an entry pass and finished an alley-oop from Rivers in the final three minutes.
The Nuggets return to action Saturday in Minnesota.