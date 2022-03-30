The best first quarter of the Nuggets season almost went to waste Wednesday in Indiana.
In the 125-118 win over the Pacers, the Nuggets needed to erase a fourth-quarter deficit despite leading 43-15 after the first. The win moved Denver up to fifth in the Western Conference.
“All that matters is we found a way to regain our composure, close out the game and get a really important win with now five games to go,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after the close call.
The Pacers forced 15 of Denver’s 20 turnovers in the second half, leading to 20 points, and finished with 18 offensive rebounds for 23 additional points. That helped the hosts erase an eventual 31-point deficit and take a fourth-quarter lead.
“Those are the stats that just show you where they got the lead back. But I’m just happy that at the end of the game, we managed to win,” Jokic said after owning up to his seven turnovers in the game.
Jokic was instrumental in the early lead, making his first nine shots. He didn’t miss until the third quarter, and finished 15 of 19 from the field. He led all scorers with 37 points and narrowly missed a second-straight triple-double with 13 rebounds and nine assists to go with two steals and a block.
“First of all, he is the best player in the league,” rookie Bones Hyland said.
“Just playing with the best player in the world, it feels great because at the end of the day, I know he’s going to find me. I know when I’m scoring, and (even) if I’m not scoring, he’s the same guy.”
Hyland scored 13 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and added seven assists and four rebounds. Of the 25 points the Nuggets scored in the final eight minutes, Hyland and Jokic combined for 20 of them.
“We went to a play call like four times in a row,” Hyland said. “We understood that was working, and that’s what we’re going to go with – get the ball to Nikola, let him work, and if he finds us, he’ll kick it out.”
Will Barton III (18), Monte Morris (11), DeMarcus Cousins (11) and Aaron Gordon (10) also scored in double figures for Denver.
Buddy Hield led the Pacers with 20 points, while Terry Taylor and Goga Bitadze added 18 and 17 points, respectively. Taylor, listed at 6-foot-5, grabbed eight of his nine rebounds on the offensive end, and six of Bitadze’s 10 boards came off Indiana misses.
“Terry Taylor was a man child on the glass tonight,” Malone said.
After Jokic scored or assisted on Denver’s first 10 points, the Nuggets used a 20-0 run to blow the game open in the first. Denver recorded assists on 14 of its 17 made field goals in the first quarter to take a 28-point lead to the second.
The Nuggets stretched the lead to 31 early in the second, but it was a 16-point game at halftime, as the Pacers turned 11 offensive rebounds into 17 points in the first half. Five Nuggets turnovers in the first six minutes of the third quarter helped the Pacers get within six midway through the quarter. Indiana reclaimed a lead late in the third, and Denver needed Hyland’s layup just before the buzzer to tie the game to start the fourth.
Austin Rivers and Lance Stephenson earned matching technical fouls early in the fourth quarter. And Rivers was ejected with a second technical less than 30 seconds after play resumed. Replay showed no contact, but Rivers was still kicked out.
“We’ll definitely talk to the league about that,” Malone said.
Keifer Sykes tied the game on the free throw following the ejection and gave the Pacers the lead on a layup with 7:40 remaining. Hyland and Jokic carried the load the rest of the way as the Nuggets avoided an embarrassing defeat.
“Obviously, we’ve got to clean up a lot of things,” Hyland said. “We could’ve won this game by a lot of points. But the biggest thing is we came out with a win even if the win was ugly.”
An important matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves, currently the seventh seed in the Western Conference, is set for Friday at Ball Arena.