DENVER – The fight was better but the result was the same for the Denver Nuggets in Thursday’s 118-113 loss to the Warriors at Ball Arena.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our group,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “I know that this sounds weird because it was a loss and there are no moral victories in the playoffs. I get that, but we gave ourselves a chance tonight. We didn’t do that in Golden State.”
Golden State used an 8-0 spurt in the final three minutes, fueled by a few Denver turnovers, to erase the Nuggets late two-point lead and take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. The Warriors regained the lead on an Andrew Wiggins 3. Wiggins grabbed an offensive rebound on the following possession, which resulted in a twisting layup from Poole that gave Golden State a three-point lead in the final two minutes.
“We had a great chance of pulling this game out, just some mistakes toward the end were very costly,” DeMarcus Cousins said after posting nine points and three rebounds in 9:31 of playing time.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 37 points, 18 rebounds and five assists. Aaron Gordon also posted a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
“That’s the Aaron Gordon that we need every night,” Malone said. “Some of his defensive possessions were … when you guard Steph Curry, it’s not a one- or two- or three-effort (play). You’ve got to guard four or five efforts, and Aaron Gordon was doing that tonight. I love how he responded to two tough games out in the bay.”
Will Barton III (13) and Monte Morris (10) also scored in double figures for Denver.
The Nuggets again had no answer for Golden State’s guard trio. Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry led the Nuggets with 27 points apiece, Klay Thompson finished with 26. All three shot better than 50% from the field.
“This is a very dangerous team. It’s obvious they have a three-headed monster,” Cousins said. “They have guys … that have been here before, so it’s a very dangerous team. Any mistake is going to be costly.”
After Jokic opened the scoring, the Warriors went on a 10-2 run and led by seven early in the first. Will Barton and Austin Rivers hit consecutive 3s to tie the game later in the first, and the Warriors took a two-point lead to the second.
The Warriors built a 12-point lead in the second. The Nuggets closed within four before Curry scored six unanswered points in the final minute to give Golden State a 69-59 lead at halftime. Golden State shot 67.5% from the field and 57.1% from 3 in the first half.
The Nuggets started the second half on a 15-5 run and tied the game in the first five minutes of the third quarter after Gordon grabbed an offensive rebound and muscled up a layup. Jokic hit his signature Sombor Shuffle move to give the Nuggets a lead before he fed Gordon for back-to-back dunks, extending the run to 21-6. The Warriors then scored the next seven points, five from Thompson to regain a lead with four minutes left in the third. The Nuggets responded and took a two-point lead to the fourth behind five points from Bones Hyland.
The Nuggets trailed by two at the midway point in the fourth quarter after Thompson’s 3 and Andre Iguodala’s three-point play. Jeff Green hit a couple of free throws to tie the game before Jokic drove for a reverse layup that gave the Nuggets a two-point lead with 3:20 left.
Game 4, Golden State’s chance to sweep the Nuggets, is set for Sunday at Ball Arena.
“Come Sunday we have a decision to make,” Malone said. “Are we going to roll over or are we going to fight like hell and send this back to Golden State? That’s my hope. If we fight like we did tonight, I’m going walk off that court very proud of that group of guys in that locker room.”
Cousins, for one, doesn’t plan on going out quietly into the offseason.
“I’ve been a fighter my whole life,” the veteran center said. “I know how I’m approaching it, and I expect every other guy in the locker room to do the same.”