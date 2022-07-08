LAS VEGAS – The Nuggets’ top draft prospect looked the part in Denver’s Summer League debut Friday at Cox Pavilion.
Christian Braun, the 21st selection in last month’s draft, displayed his athleticism and finished with a team-high 18 points in the Nuggets’ 85-78 loss to Minnesota.
“It was great to see,” Summer League coach Ryan Bowen said. “He was aggressive, attacking. … He played his game. He got downhill, tried to get to the basket.”
The 21-year-old wing went 8 of 17 from the field, including a 1-of-7 mark from 3. He said the shooting struggles didn’t impact his approach.
“I’m a guy that’s pretty consistent with what I do,” Braun said. “I’m going to shoot open shots, try to offensive rebound, play hard on defense, get some steals, get in transition. I think I was true to that today. Obviously, I think shots will fall.”
Collin Gillespie and Matt Mitchell scored 11 points apiece for Denver. Gillespie, an undrafted point guard out of Villanova, recently signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets. He added six rebounds, four assists and four steals without committing a turnover.
“I was just kind of trying to steady the game, play with good pace and get us in sets,” Gillespie said. “I think we got a little out of control during that little run they went on the second and third quarter. When spurts like that happen, I got to be the guy to get us under control (and) get a really good shot.”
Minnesota’s Josh Minott led all scorers with 22 points.
Braun started alongside Gillespie, fellow first-round draft pick Peyton Watson, Mitchell and Jontay Porter, the only player on Denver’s Summer League roster with NBA experience.
Porter hit a 3 to get the Nuggets on the board before Braun put down an alley-oop from Gillespie, but the offense slowed down from there. The Timberwolves led 15-14 after the opening quarter and stretched the lead to six by halftime.
Minott got going in the third quarter, helping the Timberwolves stretch the lead to double digits before Braun’s put-back dunk helped Denver close within nine points to start the fourth.
The Nuggets closed within a point in the final minutes, but Kevon Harris’s dunk through contact and Matt Lewis’s 3 in the final minute allowed the Timberwolves to hold on.
The Nuggets are set to play their second game of the summer Sunday against Cleveland. The Cavaliers won their first Summer League game earlier Friday, but Braun is out to hand them their first loss of the summer.
“I just want to win,” Braun said. “We’re out here to compete. We’re out here to learn a lot of the coverages and things that are new in the NBA. I think that’s what the Summer League is for.”