DENVER • Michael Malone’s former assistant did his job, but Malone’s current players did not in Tuesday’s 116-97 loss to San Antonio at Ball Arena.
Wes Unseld Jr.’s Wizards beat Minnesota earlier, meaning the Nuggets could have clinched a top-six finish and avoid the play-in round with a win. Instead, the Spurs scored 31 or more points in three of the four quarters in a comfortable win.
“We got lucky,” Malone said. “Washington went and beat Minnesota. We wasted a golden opportunity. I just didn’t think that we had the requisite focus, determination, urgency, desperation. Whatever adjective you want to use, I just didn’t think we had it tonight.”
The Spurs, playing without Dejounte Murray, were led by Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, who scored 20 points apiece. Josh Richardson and Zach Collins finished with 18 and 13 points, respectively, off the bench, and San Antonio’s reserves outscored Denver’s bench 45-17.
“Too many breakdowns,” Malone said. “It’s Game 80. Devin Vassell and Josh Richardson were run-offs — guys that we want to take off the 3-point line. They were a combined 8 of 11, which to me, I just don’t understand.”
Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 41 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to go with four assists and a couple of steals. Jokic set a new career-high with 35 field-goal attempts, 18 of which he made, but he missed a couple of shots he typically makes.
“I missed a lot of shots, especially 3s,” Jokic said. “In the fourth quarter, I missed a floater. I missed two hook shots. Then, I missed a floater again. Then, I missed a put-back. Let’s say the shots I usually make, I missed a lot.”
Malone has a good idea why Jokic didn’t have an even bigger night.
“He’s exhausted,” Malone said, adding Jokic would never admit as much. “That’s where you need other guys to step up.”
Aaron Gordon was the only other Denver player in double figures, finishing with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Despite another strong offensive game, Gordon took responsibility for Denver’s defensive lapses.
“I got to be the staple of this defense. I got to be kind of like the captain of the defense. I got to just talk. I got to make sure I’m explaining where I’m at, what I’m doing, what needs to be happening and just having a constant line of communication with the four other players on the floor. I take that upon myself,” Gordon said. “I was too quiet tonight on defense.”
Jokic played the entire first quarter and scored 17 of his points, but the Nuggets still trailed by two to start the second.
The Spurs outscored the Nuggets 32-14 in the second quarter to take a 64-44 halftime lead. Half of San Antonio’s first-half points came in the pain, and the Spurs also made 5 of 11 3-pointers.
"Our second quarter was a disaster on both ends of the floor," Malone said. "Our bench unit — they played this game like it was a game in the middle of November — not game 80 with a chance to clinch."
The Nuggets started the second quarter on an 8-2 run and cut the gap to six points to start the fourth after holding San Antonio to 21 points in the quarter.
San Antonio led by seven when Jokic, Gordon and Monte Morris returned with 8:52 to play, and the Spurs scored the next nine points to lead by 16 with 7:26 left.
“I think at that moment, we kind of lost it,” Jokic said.
Gordon said the issue down the stretch was a lack of organization.
“We didn’t quite know exactly what we were trying to get into offensively and then defensively, we were just late,” Gordon said. “We weren’t in our spots.”
Denver failed to cut the deficit to single digits the rest of the way.
The Nuggets have two more chances to clinch a playoff spot at home — Thursday against Memphis and Sunday against the Lakers.
“We don’t need to scoreboard watch and take out the rosary beads,” Malone said. “We control our own destiny.”