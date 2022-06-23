DENVER - The Nuggets drafted a second wing with the final pick of the first round.
UCLA's Peyton Watson was Denver's pick at No. 30 after the team selected Kansas wing Christian Braun with the 21st overall selection.
Watson averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds as a freshman for the Bruins last season. Coming out of high school, Watson was regarded as a five-star talent.
Braun played three seasons for the Jayhawks, helping Kansas win the 2022 national championship. As a junior, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. He made 38.6% of his 3-pointers last season and recorded a 40-inch vertical jump at the NBA Draft combine.
Braun did not conduct a public draft workout with the Nuggets.
Roddy heads to Memphis
Former Colorado State star David Roddy was selected by Philadelphia with the 23rd overall selection but will head to Memphis via trade.
Roddy led the Rams back to the NCAA Tournament with averages of 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season.