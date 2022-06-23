DENVER – Versatile wings are in high demand, and the Denver Nuggets took a shot at two such players in the first round of Thursday’s NBA Draft.
"Quite frankly, those guys those guys are hard to get in trades and free agency," Calvin Booth said after his first draft as the lead decision-maker in Denver's front office.
After drafting Kansas wing Christian Braun with the 21st overall selection, the Nuggets selected UCLA product Peyton Watson with the 30th pick.
The Nuggets then traded with Portland to obtain the 46th selection, which Denver used on 21-year-old Ismael Kamagate.
“I think it really well,” Booth said.
Braun played three seasons for the Jayhawks, helping Kansas win the 2022 national championship.
“He’s a guy we identified pretty early in the process as a guy that we might want to draft,” Booth said. “It felt like he had two-way potential, brought great energy. I think he’s going to bring big size as a guard that can handle, play-make and rebound. I think the sky’s the limit. He’s always won.”
As a junior, the 6-foot-6 wing averaged 14.1 points and 6.5 rebounds. He made 38.6% of his 3-pointers last season and recorded a 40-inch vertical jump at the NBA Draft combine.
“I’m excited to get to Denver,” Braun said in a video posted by the Nuggets on Twitter. “It’s time to hang a banner in Denver. Let’s get it.”
The 6-foot-8 Watson averaged 3.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game as a freshman for the Bruins last season. He made just 22.6% of his 3s in limited playing time for an experienced UCLA team.
Coming out of Long Beach Poly High School, Watson was regarded as a five-star talent, and he helped the United State win gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup in 2021. He scored a season-high 19 points against Bellarmine and grabbed nine rebounds against UNLV. Booth said he attended the game against Bellarmine.
“When he did play, he really committed to playing defense,” Booth said. “It’s noticeable when you’re doing film studying, he’s guarding all different positions. He’s blocking shots. He’s rebounding. Offensively, it didn’t go well for him last year quite frankly, but I do think he has some offensive ability. Hopefully, he can get his confidence back through stints in the G League and maybe preseason or Summer League.”
Kamagate, a 6-foot-11 center, averaged 11.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks last season for Paris. The Nuggets plan to keep him in Europe next season.
“He’s a guy we feel like brings length, brings defensive versatility, can play above the rim,” Booth said. “We graded him as high as some of the other centers that went in the first round. We were ecstatic to get him.”
Braun did not conduct a public draft workout with the Nuggets, while Watson and Kamagate visited Denver in the weeks before the draft.
After the draft ended, the Nuggets agreed to a two-way contract with undrafted Villanova guard Collin Gillespie.
Roddy heads to Memphis
Former Colorado State star David Roddy was selected by Philadelphia with the 23rd overall selection but will head to Memphis via trade.
Roddy led the Rams back to the NCAA Tournament with averages of 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season.
Portland picks CU's Walker
Former Colorado standout Jabari Walker was picked by Portland with the 57th selection. Walker posted 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds as a sophomore for the Buffaloes last season.