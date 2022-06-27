DENVER • The Nuggets’ 2022 rookie class seems to understand the assignment.
“I think all three of us are really good defensive players,” Christian Braun, the 21st overall selection, said in an introductory press conference Monday at Ball Arena. “Obviously, that’s why we were drafted here. We want to focus on playing defense and getting wins.”
Braun, a versatile wing who helped Kansas win a national championship in the spring, was the first of three picks made by Calvin Booth and the front office in Thursday’s draft. He played all 40 minutes in the win over North Carolina for the national championship but isn’t satisfied with one title.
“That just makes me want to win at the next level even more. I know that this team is in a really great position and has a lot of great players,” Braun said. “I know that’s all of our goals to come out and win a NBA championship now. That’s what from today forward we’ll be working toward. We’re all excited to get to work toward that goal.”
With the 30th pick, the Nuggets drafted Peyton Watson, another player with defensive upside. The 6-foot-8 forward wing with a wingspan longer than 7 feet and a vertical jump measured at 33.5 inches at the combine said his length and athleticism were his best defensive attributes.
“More than anything I’ve been working on just keeping guys in front of me so that I don’t even have to rely on those type of things,” Watson said. “I feel like I can change the game on the defensive side of the ball.”
Offensively, the former five-star recruit out of high school said he models his game after players like Paul George and Kevin Durant, tall wings who can score and create. While he shot 32.2% from the field and 22.6% from 3 and scored just over three points per game in limited minutes during his lone season at UCLA, he said Denver’s player development staff was one of the things that had him most excited about being drafted by the Nuggets.
“I’m a hard worker,” Watson said. “I’m going to be working hard from Day 1, and I’m excited to get in here with the player developers and really take my game to the next level.”
While Kamagate, a long and athletic 6-foot-11 center from France, is expected to return to Europe for further development next season, he blocked 1.6 shots per game last season for Paris Basketball.
“I think the organization liked (my) defense first, my abilities and hard work,” Kamagate said.
The drafted trio and Collin Gillespie, who signed a two-way contract with the Nuggets after going undrafted out of Villanova, will get to their first chance to showcase their game at the professional level at Summer League. The Nuggets' first game is July 8 in Las Vegas.
Gillespie was in attendance Monday but did not speak publicly. All three who did said it was a “dream come true” to get drafted by the Nuggets and expressed excitement about teaming up with back-to-back Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic.
“Who wouldn’t want to play with him? He’s selfless,” Watson said. “He does all the right things out there on the court. He makes great decisions, and I feel like he’s someone I can definitely, definitely learn a lot from.”
With the anticipated returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. and Jokic finding ways to improve each season, the newest Nuggets are ready to chase a championship.
“They’re in a spot where they’re ready to win now,” Braun said. “We’ve got a two-time MVP. We’ve got a lot of really good pieces in Denver, so I’m excited that we’re in a spot where we can compete for a championship right away.”