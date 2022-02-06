DENVER - A change of defensive assignments delivered in a big way as the Denver Nuggets beat the Brooklyn Nets, 124-104, on Sunday at Ball Arena.
After the Nets scored 75 of their points in the first half and made 12 of 24 from 3-point range, Nuggets coach Michael Malone took Nikola Jokic off Blake Griffin and put his star on James Johnson. That allowed Aaron Gordon, who was primarily guarding Kyrie Irving, to switch when Griffin set a screen on the ball.
“That was a big part of their offense in the first half,” Malone said. “That adjustment on a matchup kind of took that away.”
Griffin scored all 19 of his points in the first half, while Irving, who finished with a team-high 27 points, made just 3 of his 12 shots and scored just eight of his points after halftime.
“They were getting to the foul line. They were getting (out) in transition. They were getting on the glass,” Malone said. “They got whatever they wanted.”
Cam Thomas added 20 points off Brooklyn’s bench. Neither Kevin Durant nor James Harden played for Brooklyn.
Jokic recorded his 14th triple-double of the season with 27 points, making 12 of his 15 shoots, with 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Gordon added 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in his return after missing a couple of games with a hamstring.
“It was great having him back tonight. Obviously, when he’s available and out there playing, we’re a better team on both sides of the floor. He’s a hell of a defensive player, and obviously, offensively, the versatility,” Malone said, running down Gordon’s box score.
“That’s a hell of a line for a guy that missed the last couple of games with injury.”
Will Barton III (21), Green (12), Monte Morris (12), Bryn Forbes (11) and Zeke Nnaji (10) also scored in double figures for Denver. Morris recorded eight of Denver’s 37 assists
“It was great to see us show up with that defensive mindset in the second half,” Malone said. “That, along with the 37 assists, was the key to us getting this win.”
Bones Hyland hit a step-back jumper with three seconds left in the first to cap a high scoring first-quarter. Brooklyn led 40-39 to start the second. Jokic scored 14 of Denver’s last 22 points of the second quarter and assisted on two other baskets, as the Nuggets led 76-75 at halftime. He cut for one layup and took advantage of a few mismatches in the post.
“We were actually running the play, and they couldn’t guard it in that moment,” Jokic said. “Back home, where I’m coming from, you run the play until they stop it. They didn’t stop a couple.”
Malone said his message at halftime was the first team to play any sort of defense was going to win.
With the coverage switch, Denver’s defense limited the Nets to two points over the first five minutes of the second quarter, and the Nuggets used a 29-9 run over the first 11-plus minutes of the third quarter to build a 21-point lead.
“We made them take tough shots. I think the defense was much, much better,” Jokic said.
“Effort and a little bit of tactic(al) changes.”
The Nets closed within 10 before Jokic and Gordon returned in the middle of the fourth quarter. Barton scored 10 of his points in the fourth, allowing the starters to rest the final two minutes.
The Nuggets are scheduled to conclude a three-game homestand Tuesday against the New York Knicks.