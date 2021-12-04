Contributions from the franchise player, a player who didn’t make the opening-night roster and most options in the middle of the pecking order helped the Nuggets pick up a 113-99 win that was bigger than the final score suggested Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
It started with Nikola Jokic, last season’s Most Valuable Player and the foundation for almost everything Denver wants to do. Jokic scored 12 of his game-high 32 points and grabbed four of his 11 rebounds during a 23-3 Nuggets run that expanded a six-point advantage four minutes into the third quarter to 26 points with 90 seconds left in the quarter. Jokic made 14 of 19 shots from the field and added five assists for another big night at the Garden.
“I like something here,” Jokic said. “I don’t know what it is.”
It might have been a brief conversation with die-hard Knicks fan Spike Lee or a Friday night spent at the nearby Meadowlands racetrack.
“Great, great track,” Jokic said sincerely before starting to joke.
“Maybe I need to go to the horses every time we travel. Maybe the front office or someone needs to check that out.”
If it gets Jokic, and the rest of the team, to play like they did Saturday, coach Michael Malone might be tempted. Denver made 20 of 43 shots from 3-point range and registered assists on 30 of their 44 field goals. The defense held the Knicks to 39.8% from the field, and the Nuggets owned advantages in fastbreak points (15-5) and bench points (43-32).
The bench, led by Zeke Nnaji and Davon Reed, got the lead to 30 early in the fourth quarter, and Jokic rested the final 12 minutes.
“I think he was well-rested. He was ready to go. He was locked in and focused,” Malone said after the Nuggets had a couple of days off leading into Saturday’s game. “I have to make sure we’re going to him early, you know, to score, making sure he’s touching it, give him an opportunity to feel the ball, see it go through, so now we’re putting pressure on their defense throughout. Nikola has to be a guy that touches it almost every time down the floor. When he does, almost every single time, something positive happens for us.”
The Nuggets, with three players our indefinitely and three more stranded in Orlando in the league’s healthy and safety protocols, used a hardship exception to promote Reed, who was playing with the franchise’s G League affiliate, on a 10-day contract. The 26-year-old wing played with the Nuggets Summer League team and joined the squad throughout training camp. After a conversation where Malone told Reed he saw him as an NBA player but didn’t have a roster spot, Reed decided to join the Grand Rapids Gold.
“It just gives me that added fuel, because, respectfully, nobody wants to go to the G League,” Reed said. “I contemplated, but I just believed in the plan the Nuggets had for me and waited for my opportunity.”
The Nuggets called Reed Thursday and told him to get up early Friday for a flight to meet the team in New York. Reed, in his first NBA opportunity this season, made all three of his 3-point attempts and finished with nine points, four assists, two steals and a block. He also earned the team’s defensive-player-of-the-game chain, which he wore at his postgame media availability.
“He was all over the place,” Jokic said. “He was doing a good job.”
Malone said he challenged Reed to play at a high level on both ends, make his teammates better and become a leader for the Gold. Reed did that, separating himself from a group of players the Nuggets could have called on to fill the void.
“That’s why when I looked at a comprehensive list of guys that we could call up, for me, it was an easy decision,” Malone said. “It was Davon Reed over everybody else just because of who he is, our history with him, smooth transition. He’s part of our identity, and he’s part of our family. Couldn’t be happier for D, and hopefully, he can continue to play at a high level for us.”
Nnaji also had a special day in his young NBA career.
“He was phenomenal tonight. Player of the game in my opinion,” Reed said. “(He) shot the hell out of the ball. I was just letting him know ‘be decisive whatever you do, whether you’re rolling or popping, and I’m going to find you.’ He had a great game tonight.”
The second-year forward put up a career-high 21 points, grabbed eight rebounds and set a second career-high with five made 3-pointers on nine attempts.
“There were a lot of looks from 3 just because of how much they were helping inside,” Nnaji said. “When my team was able to drive in and make the unselfish play, we just got open looks.”
Will Barton III (13) and Jeff Green (11) also reached double-digits in points, while Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo added nine and eight, respectively.
“We were moving. We were playing for each other,” Jokic said. “It was a really good, collective team win. Everybody did something on the floor.”
Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Evan Fournier added 15 to lead the Knicks.
The Nuggets will enter the back half of a seven-game road trip with an 11-11 record Monday in Chicago, feeling good about Saturday’s showing.
"Nikola was great. Zeke Nnaji was phenomenal tonight, and I was just so proud of Davon Reed,” Malone said.
“I told him (Reed), I said ‘You’re not coming up here to be a cheerleader, man. I’m going to play you.’ The Knicks have big guards in their starting lineup. I thought he went out there and played like he’s been with us the whole season, making the right play, not forcing things. That was really fun to watch and to be a part of. Now, this odyssey continues.”