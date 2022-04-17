SAN FRANCISCO – The adjustments for Game 2 are simpler on offense than defense for the Denver Nuggets.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said his team went 9 for 31 on what he considers wide-open shots.
“We got a lot of really good looks that we just couldn’t knock down,” Malone said after the team practiced Sunday at Chase Center. “Quality looks, looks that you say ‘You know what, that’s a good look for us.’”
Defensively, it gets a bit more complicated. Golden State made 45.7% of its 35 attempts from 3 and finished 52.4% from the field. The Warriors were at their most successful during an 18-4 run to end the first quarter. Golden State also stretched a nine-point advantage into a 20-point lead over the final 3:54 of the third quarter.
“I think we allowed their runs to take us out of what kept us in the game at first,” Jeff Green said. “When we lack communication - especially with a team like this with the talent, the guys that they have, the shooters with Draymond (Green) running the point – the communication is key.”
With Jordan Poole (5-7), Klay Thompson (5-10) and Stephen Curry (3-6) combining to go 13-23 from 3 in Game 1, the Nuggets still feel like they need to guard Golden State’s perimeter threats physically to fight through screens and contest shots.
“They had so many easy looks,” Bones Hyland said a day after his playoff debut. “We need to be more aggressive.”
In pick-and-roll situations, that often means a soft blitz where the man guarding the screener needs to help slow the ball-handler, allowing the on-ball defender to catch up. Malone said four of Golden State’s 3s came from the pick-and-roll ball handle. The three players not involved in the primary action need to play intelligently to handle a potential four-on-three situation.
“Behind that, you have to be really smart with not over-helping on the catch, especially when it’s above the free-throw line,” Malone said. “Play that cat and mouse game and then fly around behind it.”
Golden State frequently put Nikola Jokic in that action, which forces Denver’s superstar to work on both ends of the court. A change could be in the plans for Monday’s Game 2. Malone said his team needs to be more disruptive.
He also offered a potential fix on the offensive end to boost Denver’s chances of making those open shots. The Warriors started the game guarding Jokic one-on-one with Kevon Looney. Draymond Green also spent some possessions on an island with Denver’s leading scorer, but Golden State also picked times to send an extra defender.
“When they’re double-teaming him, maybe I have to get Bryn Forbes in the game to be the guy that’s going to make them pay for doubling,” Malone said.
“I think everything’s on the table. We need to find a way to come out here with a win (Monday) night to stay in this series.”