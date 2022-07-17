FILE - In this Dec. 19, 2019, file photo, Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer, left, speaks with Jack White (41) during an NCAA college basketball game against Wofford in Durham, N.C. Duke Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski will coach his final season with the Blue Devils in 2021-22, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday, June 2, 2021. The person said former Duke player and associate head coach Jon Scheyer would then take over as Krzyzewski's successor for the 2022-23 season. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown, File)