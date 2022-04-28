SAN FRANCISCO – Summer school is starting soon for one member of the Denver Nuggets.
After Aaron Gordon takes a few weeks to let his body heal, he plans to hit the basketball books.
“I’ve relied on my talent for so long, just natural talent, not enough on the cerebral part of the game,” Gordon said following Denver’s season-ending loss at Golden State. “So, I think now is the time to switch.”
Gordon, whose physical gifts made for a couple of impressive showings in dunk contests during All-Star weekend, said playing alongside Nikola Jokic inspired his shift in approach following his first full season with the Nuggets. Gordon called Jokic “one of the smartest basketball players in the world,” and said it was his responsibility to raise his hoops IQ to help the franchise.
Playing an elevated role in the wake of injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Gordon averaged 15 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting a career-best 52% from the field and 33.5% from 3. It was his third-best scoring average of his eight-year NBA career after the Orlando Magic selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft following one standout year at the University of Arizona. He’s made 15 of his 20 career playoff appearances with the Nuggets and was tasked with guarding Golden State’s high-scoring guards throughout the first round.
“I figured out a new way to play in this league, especially on the defensive end,” Gordon said. “Every night, bringing that physicality, that intensity, that’s just something that my team needs from me for us to be successful. That’s just how I got to play.”
After combining for 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first two games against Golden State, Gordon got going and averaged 18 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists in Games 3, 4 and 5, all of which Denver had a chance to win.
“I think Aaron was really hard on himself," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. "I think he realized in Game 1 and 2, he didn’t have the performance or impact that he and his standards … he didn’t live up to (it).
“In Games 3, 4 and 5, I felt Aaron Gordon was the Aaron Gordon we need for the next three or four years as we make our run for the championship. An aggressive Aaron Gordon, a physical Aaron Gordon (is) a guy sitting down in the post, getting big, attacking the basket, running, defending, everything we asked him to do.”
Gordon, however, didn’t seem satisfied with his showing in the final three games of the season. After attacking the Warriors smaller starting lineup to start Game 5, Gordon said he got away from that approach and the results showed. He scored 12 of his 15 points in the first quarter of Game 5.
In an attempt to have a more impactful season in his second full campaign with the Nuggets, Gordon said he plans to do a deep film study this offseason while also fine-tuning the more physical aspects of his game.
“Just study, study, study. Everybody that’s in the league, every game, every set – just leave no stone unturned," Gordon said. "I feel like it will slow the game down even more for me and really allow my natural talent to excel. Obviously, I’m’ going to continue to work on the jumper and just rounding out my game. That’s part of it, but the cerebral part, being a student of the game, that’s my main focus for this offseason.”