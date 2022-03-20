The starters temporarily played themselves out of Michael Malone’s rotation, and the Nuggets dropped into the play-in round after Sunday’s 124-104 loss to the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena.
After trailing 68-43 at halftime, the Nuggets coach started the third quarter with a bench lineup featuring Bones Hyland, Austin Rivers, Davon Reed, JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins.
“If somebody’s kicking our ass and we’re fighting and competing, and they’re better than us, so be it," Malone said. "They’re a very good team, but if we’re getting our butts kicked, and we’re just taking it, possession after possession, heads are dropped, body language giving in, I’m not going to reward that behavior. There’s principles in life, and that goes against every principle inside my body.”
The loss, Denver’s fourth in their last six games, dropped the Nuggets into seventh place in the Western Conference, the top seed of the new play-in format, with 10 games remaining in the regular season.
“We don’t want to go into the playoffs with these habits right now, because (it will be) an early exit,” Hyland said. “We’ve got to tighten up right now and crack down and really address this stuff now.”
Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum scored 30 points apiece and combined to make 23 of their 36 shots from the field, including a 9-of-16 mark from 3. Boston finished 57.3% from the field and 47.5% on 40 attempts from 3-point range.
Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 23 points, eight rebounds and four assists but made just 8 of his 23 shots from the field.
“Today’s game we lost because of me. It’s pretty simple. I mean, maybe I forced it. I don’t know,” Jokic said.
“They guarded me really well. Defensively, I was not where I was supposed to be. That’s why we lost the game.”
Aaron Gordon scored all 13 of his points after halftime, while DeMarcus Cousins (12) and Bones Hyland (11) were the only other Nuggets in double figures.
Jokic carried the Nuggets early, scoring 12 of the team’s first 22 points, but the Nuggets trailed by six to start the second. The Celtics stretched the lead to 25 at halftime behind a 28-7 run that spanned the final 7:30 of the second quarter. Boston made six 3s in that stretch, which included nine straight missed shots from the Nuggets.
“The game was decided in the first half,” Malone said.
“It appeared kind of like we just gave in and quit. That’s why I didn’t want to reward that behavior by starting that group in the third quarter. I thought the bench unit was at least going out there and competing and playing hard and fighting.”
The bench unit closed within 19 early in the third, but Boston stretched the lead to 28 later in the quarter and led by 23 to start the fourth. Denver closed within 16 early in the fourth but never threatened Boston’s double-digit lead.
“It’s more than easy to fix,” Hyland said. “It’s really just effort, just going out there (and having) the will to win, the will to play, the will to fight, the will to rebound, the will to defend, the will to get the 50-50 balls.”
The Nuggets will look for a better effort Tuesday against the Clippers before closing a homestand against Phoenix – leaders of the Western Conference – and a rebuilding Oklahoma City team that has challenged the Nuggets this season.
“It doesn’t get any easier,” Malone said. “We’re going to see what we’re made of. It’s going to be a great opportunity to look within this team and to see what we’re made of as individuals as well as collectively.”