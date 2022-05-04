DENVER – The most important offseason of Michael Malone’s time with the Nuggets got off to a rough start.

“I had the flu right after the series,” Malone said. “I haven’t reflected a whole lot.”

Once the infection subsided, Denver’s coach said he found his competitive juices were still flowing. He lamented the inability to close out Game 3 against Golden State, which defeated the Nuggets in five games and advanced to the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. He’s played the what-if game while watching the Warriors continue their run against Memphis, but the focus will soon shift to what can be done to maximize the franchise’s title hopes in future seasons.

“We have a window, and I think windows are only open so long,"Malone said. "We have a 27-year-old phenom (Nikola Jokic) who will hopefully soon be named a back-to-back MVP. We have to capitalize while we have a special player in Nikola and do everything that we can as an organization – and I know we will – to put the best players around him, to give ourselves the best chance to win a world championship.”

For Malone, that starts on defense. The Nuggets boasted the sixth-best offensive rating (113.8) in the league this regular season. Denver’s 111.5 defensive rating was right in the middle, but it wasn’t consistent enough for Malone, who said his team was at or near the bottom of the league in blocks per game and opponents’ field-goal percentage around the rim.

“It’s a bad combination if you struggle to guard the ball on the perimeter and you don’t have Dikembe Mutombo blocking shots behind you," Malone said. "We have to get better in terms of guarding our paint.

“You can’t bleed at the rim the way we bled at the rim this year and expect to be an elite defense. I think to be a dangerous, deep playoff team, you have to have an elite defense.”

Malone added that Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers provided the requisite pairing of mindset and ability. Malone called Gordon, who’s under contract next season, the team’s “fire extinguisher,” as he dispatched the 6-foot-9 forward on opposing guards and wings. Rivers is again a free agent, but Malone vouched for the value he’s provided in Denver, especially on defense after joining the Nuggets midway through last season.

“There’s interest on our side,” general manager Calvin Booth said when asked about Rivers’ potential return. “Again, you have to see what the marketplace is for those guys.”

Booth and president of basketball operations Tim Connelly will be those primarily responsible for assembling next season’s roster with the draft, free agency and potential trades as their primary tools. Booth kept his options open but anticipated there would be some roster shakeup. Regardless of if the changes are made via the draft, free agency or a possible trade.

“You don’t have to watch basketball for five minutes to realize that Joker likes to have shooters around him," Booth said. "He expends a lot of energy during the game. I think when he’s fresh, he’s solid defensively. But as the game goes on, the season goes on, defense becomes a little bit more challenging"

“Everybody in this league is always trying to find two-way players. That’s why they’re hard to get.”

Acquiring one of those rare players, especially one with defensive credentials, would have Malone feeling better during what he views as a pivotal period for the franchise.

“Being here seven years, we’ve done a lot of really good things - four (straight) years in the playoffs, 48 wins this year, all that,” the coach said. “But I think this might be the biggest offseason, at least for me and my perspective, since I’ve been here.”