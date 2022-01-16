DENVER – Tired legs and a tough shooting night proved to be a troublesome combination for the Denver Nuggets in a 125-102 loss to the Utah Jazz on Sunday at Ball Arena.
After making more than 20 3-pointers in wins over the Trail Blazers and Lakers on Thursday and Saturday, respectively, the Nuggets made just 11 of their 43 attempts against the Jazz.
“When your offense is struggling like it was tonight to make shots, that’s when you’ve really got to be able to lean on your defense,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Denver did lean on its defense, but in just one quarter Sunday. The Jazz and their top-ranked offense scored 31 or more points in the first, second and fourth quarters and just 23 in the third.
“A lot of the times people were scoring in the first, second and fourth was because we were messing up the personnel,” Aaron Gordon said. “In the third quarter, I think we were really locked into the personnel. We took away everybody’s strengths.”
Nikola Jokic finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists. Gordon added 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Will Barton III (16) Monte Morris (13) and Bones Hyland (13) also had double figures scoring, but the trio combined to go just 6 for 26 from 3-point range.
“Some days we make (shots), like last night, and it’s easy. Sometimes, like today, I think we provided good, open shots, but we didn’t make those,” Jokic said. “It is what it is.”
Donovan Mitchell led Utah with 31 points, while Bojan Bogdanovic added 21. Rudy Gobert led four other members of the Jazz who scored 11 or more with 18 points and 19 rebounds, seven of which came on the offensive glass. The Jazz made 15 of 39 from 3-point range.
“Especially when you’re playing against the No. 1 offense in the league, you cannot give them second-chance opportunities,” Jokic said.
The Nuggets scored the first eight points of the game but trailed by four to start the second quarter after Jordan Clarkson hit his third 3-pointer in the final seconds of the opening quarter. Utah stretched the lead to 11 against Denver’s reserves early in the second and led 68-58 at halftime.
A series of strong drives from Barton helped the Nuggets regain the lead late in the third. But Mitchell scored the final four points of the quarter to put the Jazz back up three.
Jokic played the entire third and returned to the court with 9:18 left in the game after Utah extended the lead to 14 against Denver’s bench.
“It’s the worst feeling when you have to go back to your starters so quickly when teams are going on a run,” Malone said.
The Nuggets never got closer than 10 points the rest of the way. The Jazz finished with 29 free throws to Denver’s eight. Jokic and Malone lobbied for calls throughout the game but didn’t have much success. Jokic finished with three free throws, while four members of the Jazz shot five or more.
“It’s not even right. He’s fouled every play,” Gordon said. “Obviously, the refs aren’t going to call it every play, but they’re all over his arms. They’re all over his body. They’re grabbing him. He’s just not officiated the same way as everybody else, and it’s not right.”
After playing three games in four days, the Nuggets return to Ball Arena against the Clippers on Wednesday.
“Tomorrow’s a great day for us to get mental and physical rest,” Malone said.
