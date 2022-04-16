DENVER - Though it was another season impacted by the pandemic, the NBA has reinstated the rule that two-way players are not eligible for the playoffs. That leaves Michael Malone without Markus Howard and Davon Reed for the postseason. The 15 playoff-eligible players played a variety of roles to help the Nuggets make a fourth consecutive playoff appearance.
#0 JaMychal Green
The start of the season was a bit of a struggle for the veteran who was playing as a small-ball center before DeMarcus Cousins arrived in late January, allowing Green to play power forward with the second unit. After failing to average more than 6.6 points per game in the first four months of the season, Green posted 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while shooting 53.7% from the field in February, his best month.
#1 Michael Porter Jr.
A third back surgery derailed what was expected to be a breakout season from the 23-year-old just nine games into the campaign. Porter’s pregame routine has been limited to uncontested shooting. He remains without a timetable for a return to the court.
#3 Bones Hyland
The rookie has said throughout the season he’s made for the playoff spotlight. And he looks poised to prove as much. Hyland made the reserve point-guard role his own over the course of his first professional season. After averaging 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds, Hyland has a case for a spot on an All-Rookie team. He scored a season-high 27 points against the Lakers in January.
#4 DeMarcus Cousins
The veteran’s ability to stay on the court will be one of the storylines to follow against Golden State, a team he played 30 games for in 2018-19. Foul trouble has been an issue for Cousins this season, and the Warriors’ ability to go small could complicate his role. The best of his 31 games with the Nuggets this season came against Houston on March 4 when he posted 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
#5 Will Barton III
There were good and not-so-good stretches of the regular season for the Nuggets’ new franchise leader in made 3-pointers for a career, and a strong showing on both ends figures to be a big part of Denver’s chances against Golden State. Barton averaged 24 points, 5.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds in a four-game stretch in November and recorded 17.8 points, 5.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds in another four-game stretch to end March. His four games to end the regular season showcase the ups and downs of the season. He scored 25 and 16 points in two games but went 3 for 12 from the field and failed to reach double figures in scoring in the two others.
#6 Bryn Forbes
The midseason addition via trade with San Antonio fell out of the rotation for a stretch late in the season but produced a strong final data point, a 24-point performance behind a 5-of-11 mark from 3, in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Lakers. If the Nuggets find themselves needing to keep up with Golden State’s high-powered offense, Forbes is a proven shooter in the playoffs as demonstrated by a 16-for-33 showing from deep in the Milwaukee’s first-round victory over Miami en route to the title last season.
#7 Facundo Campazzo
The starter for nine of Denver’s 10 playoff games last season, Campazzo figures to be in for a smaller role in his second postseason with the Nuggets. Campazzo, with a reputation for being something of an irritant, could be called upon if Denver needs to disrupt Stephen Curry’s rhythm after he serves a suspension in Game 1.
#11 Monte Morris
His reputation as an efficient ball handler stood the test of a full season as Denver’s starting point guard. Morris’s assist-to-turnover ratio was top 10 in the NBA and limiting turnovers figures to be a big part of Denver’s playoff success. His 39.5% from 3 is the best among Denver’s regular starters, and he’ll take averages of 12.6 points and 4.4 assists into what figures to be the fifth-year guard’s most extensive postseason experience.
#15 Nikola Jokic
If ESPN’s Player Efficiency Rating lives up to its name, Denver’s star center just put together the most productive season in NBA history. Jokic’s 32.85 rating edged Wilt Chamberlain’s 1961-62 season (32.08) for the most efficient in league history. Averages of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.5 steals and .9 blocks – all team-highs – helped the likely back-to-back Most Valuable Player post the first 2,000-point, 1,000-rebound, 500-assist season in NBA history. The Nuggets will need more of the same in the playoffs.
#22 Zeke Nnaji
Just when the second-year forward’s 3-point shooting and defensive versatility appeared to start pairing with some confidence around the rim, bilateral knee soreness slowed his progress. After missing most of the final two months, Nnaji played 26 minutes in the regular-season finale. If Denver’s other reserve bigs struggle, Nnaji could get a shot thanks to his ability to switch onto smaller ball handlers and 46.3% showing from 3 on 80 attempts.
#25 Austin Rivers
Another big postseason role could await Rivers after he was out of the league a little more than a year ago. After helping the Nuggets get past Portland in the first-round last year, Rivers, one of Denver’s top perimeter defenders, could play crucial minutes against Golden State. He posted six points in 22.1 minutes per game across 67 appearances this season.
#27 Jamal Murray
His status for the playoffs remains uncertain with the one-year anniversary of his torn Anterior Cruciate Ligament, suffered on Golden State’s court, coming four days before Game 1. He did not make a regular-season appearance but has reportedly been physically cleared to return. If he were to return to the court at any point in the playoffs, a significant restriction on his minutes seems likely.
#31 Vlatko Cancar
With injuries decimating Denver’s wing depth, Cancar’s chance to carve out a regular role was sidetracked by a broken foot bone that required surgery. He averaged a career-best 4.1 points per game in 15 appearances this season, but a regular postseason role seems unlikely.
#32 Jeff Green
The only member of the Nuggets born in the 1980s, the 35-year-old played the fifth-most minutes (1,849) on the team. He started 63 of the 75 games he played in this season, but sometimes finished games amongst the reserves. He used his persistent athleticism to average 10.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in his 14th NBA season.
#50 Aaron Gordon
In his first full season as a Nugget, Gordon’s 15 points per game were second only to Jokic, and he established himself as the first option to defend opposing wings. After averaging 11.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in Denver’s playoff run last season, his largest exposure to playoff basketball, the 26-year-old will be tasked with contributing on both ends against Golden State.