The 26th pick in last year's NBA Draft received the eighth-most votes for the league's All-Rookie teams.
Denver Nuggets rookie Bones Hyland received second-team honors after amassing 81 points in the vote.
Toronto's Scottie Barnes (fourth pick), Detroit's Cade Cunningham (first pick) and Cleveland's Evan Mobley (third pick) were all unanimous selections to the first team after going in the top five picks of the 2021 draft. Orlando's Franz Wagner (eighth pick) and Houston's Jalen Green (second pick) rounded out the first team after receiving 183 and 158 points in the voting, respectively.
Second-round pick Herbert Jones represented the Pelicans and topped the second team with 123 points, while Oklahoma City's pick at No. 6 overall, Josh Giddey, finished with 122.
Hyland, who averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 19 minutes per game in his first season as a pro, rounded out the second team alongside Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana's Chris Duarte.
THANK YOU JESUS!!!!! 😢😢 JUST HUGGED MY MOM & BALLED MY EYES OUT MAN!!!! YOU CAME A LONG WAY BIZZY A LONG WAYYY… 🙏🏽 #LetsGetBizzy #CouldBeYou— Bones Hyland (@BizzyBones11) May 19, 2022
After working his way into the rotation, Hyland established himself as the point guard of the second unit by the middle of the season and held that role through five playoffs games. He averaged 9.2 points, 3.2 assists and 2 rebounds in his first playoff experience.
The Wilmington, Del. native spent two seasons at Virginia Commonwealth University before entering the draft.
Hyland's big personality and deep range - he shot 36.6% from 3 this season - quickly made him a fan favorite at Ball Arena. The biggest game of his rookie season was a 27-point, 10-rebound performance when he hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the Jan. 15 home win over the Lakers.