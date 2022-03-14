Denver’s rookie stepped up and stole the fourth-quarter showdown from the two favorites for NBA most valuable player in the Nuggets’ 114-110 win over the 76ers on Monday in Philadelphia.
“For a young kid in this atmosphere … fearless,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “That’s one word I would use to describe Bones Hyland.”
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia’s contender, scored a game-high 34 points on 11 of 20 from the field. He grabbed nine rebounds, recorded four assists, blocked two shots, and registered a steal.
“I like to play with the best,” Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said. “He’s amazing.”
Jokic, the reigning MVP, made eight of 16 shots and led the Nuggets with 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks. Both stars committed five turnovers.
“Can’t nobody stop him,” Hyland said of Jokic. “That’s how we need Nikola to be.”
Hyland — playing a half-hour from home and with an estimated 500 to 600 family, friends and fans in attendance — scored 12 of his 21 points off the bench in the fourth quarter behind four made 3-pointers. The rookie from Wilmington, Del., made his first 3 with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter, giving the Nuggets a two-point lead. He hit his second, a 30-footer, and third triple less than 30 seconds apart to put the Nuggets up six with 6:08 to play.
“I just knew I was going to get hot and hit a couple of bombs,” Hyland said.
Hyland’s final 3 came at the end of the shot clock and gave the Nuggets a two-point lead inside of the final two minutes.
“To put on a show here, that’s a dream come true for me,” Hyland said.
“I’m the kid who wants to show the next kid in the city that this could be you in my position. Growing up, I never had somebody who can show me the ropes and (offer) that guidance. So I want to be that.
Jokic followed with a circus shot that put the Nuggets up four with 1:32 left. Jokic and Barton both split their free throws in the final 15 seconds, which provided enough cushion to break up a two-game skid.
“I know a lot of the hoopla around the game was about Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid, and I understand why — two dominant big men who are both MVP candidates,” Malone said. “But for us, it was just important to get a win.”
Hyland’s big night helped the Denver’s bench outscore Philadelphia’s reserves 48-14. JaMychal Green added 10 points and eight rebounds off the bench, while DeMarcus Cousins finished with eight points, four assists and three rebounds in the 14 minutes and 28 seconds Jokic was not on the court.
“They scored a lot. They took the lead back,” Jokic said.
“The bench is the reason why we won the game.”
Embiid opened the scoring and recorded Philadelphia’s first five points. Jokic countered with Denver’s first four points but committed three early turnovers. Denver suffered six turnovers in the first 7:11 of the game, leading to 10 points, as the 76ers created a 17-point lead after eight minutes. The Nuggets trailed 37-22 after committing seven of their 14 turnovers for the game and failing to hit a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Barton hit Denver’s first 3 and added a mid-range jumper as the Nuggets cut the deficit to nine midway through the second. Philadelphia stretched the lead to 19 later in the quarter before Denver closed the quarter on a 10-0 run, cutting the deficit to 58-53 by halftime after Jokic threaded a no-look bounce pass to Jeff Green for a dunk in the final 25 seconds of the first half.
“Unbelievable atmosphere to start the game. They came out blazing. All game long, we just kept on grinding,” Malone said.
“I thought how we closed that first half was really important.”
The Nuggets opened the third quarter on a 10-3 run to take a two-point lead after Jokic fed Jeff Green for another transition dunk. Embiid scored six straight points to return the lead to Philadelphia in the middle of the third, and the 76ers led by seven to start the fourth quarter.
DeMarcus Cousins hit consecutive 3s to tie the game early in the fourth before Hyland got cooking to conclude a special night close to home.
Members of the Wilmington Fire Department who came to the rescue when Hyland’s family home caught fire, killing his grandmother and a young cousin, were in attendance and presented him with a custom jacket pregame. The mention of the fire department’s presence and the emotions surrounding the close-to homecoming brought tears to Hyland’s eyes post-game.
“I grew up in a tough environment. I done seen everything … literally everything. I don’t want to have to say it, but it just made me who I am today,” Hyland said.
“Fearless.”