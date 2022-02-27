The Denver Nuggets’ new pairing of back-up bigs provided both the tangible and intangible in a 124-92 win Sunday over the Trail Blazers in Portland.
JaMychal Green and DeMarcus Cousins led the way in the bench’s biggest scoring night of the season and set the tone for the second unit’s developing identity.
“It starts with the intangibles, the intangibles being toughness, physicality and edge,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said after his team won a sixth consecutive game. “I think you can never have enough of that.”
Malone added they can both score inside and out, rebound and set strong screens that free up the second unit’s shooters. Bryn Forbes was the beneficiary of some of those big-bodied screens and made 5 of his 6 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.
“We got a lot of talented, talented players in that second unit, you know. I think a lot of guys can get hot and put up some points and help us win games,” Forbes said. “I’m not sure on the identity, but we got two really good big men. I think when we move the ball well, we’re going to be hard to stop.”
Green made his first seven shots, missing his final attempt, and led the Nuggets with 20 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds, as the Nuggets grabbed 13 more boards than the Trail Blazers.
“We knew they were small tonight," Green said. "The main thing was just beating them up on the boards, just being physical. I think we used our size to our advantage tonight."
Cousins hit 7 of 10 shots, including 2 of 3 from deep, and added 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists. The Nuggets improved to 10-0 in games he’s played, and he’ll play plenty more after he recently agreed to a contract for the rest of the season.
“What you’re seeing is him just being more and more comfortable, signing for the rest of the year knowing that ‘Hey, they believe in me," Malone said. "I’m here for the long haul. I can just relax and play my game.’ He’s also getting really comfortable with that second unit. You can see that unit is really establishing an identity, and they’re getting chemistry and some continuity.”
Denver’s 76 points off the bench set a new season-high.
Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green led the starters with 14 points apiece, while Nikola Jokic finished with eight points, 18 rebounds and 11 assists. He took just five shots in 26-plus minutes, making three of his attempts.
Anfernee Simons led the Trail Blazers with 16 points. Portland played without Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic among others.
Despite a slow start, the Nuggets led by five after the first quarter. The reserves stretched the lead to 16 points before Jokic returned with seven minutes until halftime.
“We got a lot of easy baskets going to the big fellas and them kicking it out,” Forbes said. “They played great.”
The Nuggets led by as many as 19 in the first half and owned a 65-48 advantage at the break.
Portland shaved a point off the lead in the third quarter, but Denver’s reserves stretched the lead to as many as 35 in the fourth quarter, allowing the starters to take the final quarter off.
The Nuggets have a couple of days off before starting a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
“I think we’ve arrived. I think we’re starting to get that chemistry together,” Green said. “This is the best time to start hooping right now, getting ready for the playoffs. I think we’re doing a great job.”