DENVER – Late, likely too late, is still better than never.
After posting a combined 15 points and 10 rebounds in the first two games of Denver’s first-round series against Golden State, Aaron Gordon posted 18 points, 12 rebounds and four assists in Thursday’s Game 3.
“He was aggressive from the start. He didn’t get a couple of whistles in the first quarter, but he didn’t lose his mind, or whatever. He was really good,” Nikola Jokic said. “He was attacking the glass. He was helping me, of course. He guarded, so he did a much better job.”
Gordon made 7 of his 13 shots, including his only 3-point attempt, and three of his four free throws. In the first two games, he went 6 for 19, counting a 1-for-7 mark from 3, and only got to the line three times. But the improved numbers weren’t enough as Denver fell 118-113, falling behind three games to zero in the first-round series. No team in NBA history has advanced after dropping the first three games of the series.
“A little too late, but for the most part I rebounded, played inside out,” Gordon said. “I felt a little more normal.”
Gordon, and the Nuggets as a whole, were at their best in the third quarter. After Golden State scored 69 points in the first half, the Nuggets put up 30 points and limited the Warriors to 18 points in the third quarter. Gordon scored eight of his points in the quarter, including back-to-back dunks of Jokic assists that put the Nuggets up five midway through the quarter.
"We were the aggressor and the attacker on both ends. Everything we did, we did with force,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “We had high, active hands, deflections, turnovers, got out and run off of that.”
Aggression was an issue for Gordon and the Nuggets through Game 1 and 2, but that tipped in a more favorable direction Thursday. Six of Gordon’s rebounds came on the offensive glass, a reflection of effort, he said.
“That’s all it is,” Gordon said.
After the struggles to start the playoffs, Gordon said his coach pulled him aside a few times to reiterate what the team needs from its starting small forward. The coach liked what he saw from Gordon as did his teammates.
“Big game,” DeMarcus Cousins said. “He was disappointed in himself, with his performances in (Game) 1 and 2. He’s been hard on himself these past couple of days, so to come out and have performance he did tonight was great.”
Gordon said the high expectations he has for himself play into the frustration. He’s spent time looking at the mirror and analyzing what hasn’t been working. The 26-year-old said he appreciates his teammates and coaches sticking by during the frustrating start to the series.
“When you have that support system behind you, you feel like you really can’t fail,” Gordon said.
Denver’s big addition at last season’s trade deadline admitted there was a lot of frustration after letting a winnable game slip away against a Golden State team playing at a high level, but he’s not counting out Denver’s ability to force a return trip to San Francisco for a potential Game 5.
“We’re not done yet,” Gordon said. “All year long we’ve been a resilient group, and I expect us to bounce back.”