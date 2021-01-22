Mikal Bridges and the Phoenix Suns tried to go scorched earth on the Nuggets early in Friday’s game, but Denver survived for an overtime win in the desert.
After making all six of his 3-point attempts in regulation, Bridges missed twice in overtime, and the Nuggets (8-7) made their free throws late in a 130-126 win. It was the Nuggets’ third win in four games and got the team over .500 for the first time this season.
“We’re still figuring things out. …,” Monte Morris said. “We’re starting to get things back going. So, I think if we just stay together and not get complacent and start attacking earlier, we going to have that swagger back, because I already think it’s close.”
“I think we are closer than we have been before, so we just need to continue like this, especially the second half.,” Nikola Jokic added.
Jokic led the Nuggets with 31 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists and three steals, while Gary Harris (19), Jamal Murray (18), Will Barton (17), Morris (17) and Paul Millsap (12) also scored in double figures. While the Nuggets finished just 6 of 26 from 3, Denver outscored Phoenix 80-48 in the paint.
“When your jump shot is not going, you’ve got to find other ways to score and getting to the basket, putting pressure on the rim, getting to the free throw line are all easy ways to do that,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Devin Booker, who was on the bench for the final minutes due to a reported hamstring injury, led Phoenix with 31 points, while Bridges added 24. Deandre Ayton added a 27-point, 13-rebound double-double for the Suns.
Phoenix scored 34 points in each of the first two quarters to open up a double-digit halftime lead behind some incredibly hot shooting. Bridges made all five of his first-half 3-pointers and scored 17 of his points before halftime.
During one stretch of the second quarter, Phoenix made six consecutive 3-pointers, three from Bridges, two from Booker and one from Jae Crowder to turn a two-point lead with 4:51 left in the first half into a 68-54 halftime lead.
“I thought our starters were awful in the first half. ... To close the first half, I went back to our starters and it was a three-point barrage. We didn’t defend anybody. They didn’t feel us,” Malone said.
“I’m proud of our guys because they answered the bell, and we forced them to call the first timeout in the third quarter.”
The Nuggets got back in the game after Millsap’s personal 6-0 run and Harris’s three-point play cut the deficit to five early in the third. The Suns, however, seemingly had a 3-pointer ready to counter each Denver spurt until P.J. Dozier gave the Nuggets the lead in the fourth quarter. With it tied at 114 in the final minute, Jokic missed a corner 3 and Murray missed a jumper, forcing overtime. Harris and Jokic scored the first four points in overtime, and Barton hit four free throws in the final 10.7 seconds to secure Denver’s win in the Desert. Barton scored eight of his points in the extra five minutes.
“We scored a lot in the paint. We were aggressive. We made a couple of big stops at the end, I think, and we scored when we needed to,” Jokic said. “Thrill (Barton) was amazing in overtime, so I think that’s why we won the game.”
The two teams play again Saturday, though Booker’s status is in question.
“In the second half, we defended (and) we won the game,” Malone said. “Hopefully tomorrow, against the same team, we don’t have to wait until the second half to get the defense going.
Porter makes his return
Michael Porter Jr. played with the Nuggets for the first time in 2021 on Friday. After missing three weeks due to the league’s COVID-19 protocols, he came off the bench and played nearly 20 minutes, finishing with seven points and six rebounds.
“This was the first game back, so I definitely had to get my feet under me,” Porter said. “But I think I’ll feel back (to) all the way normal, tomorrow.”