Jamal Murray had just enough left to lead the Denver Nuggets to a crucial win in Game 3.
With the Lakers looking to complete a 20-point comeback and take a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Murray hit consecutive 3-pointers in the final 2 minutes and 17 seconds and assisted a Paul Millsap dunk en route to a 114-106 victory.
Murray played all but four minutes in the win and finished with 28 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals.
“He’s starting to get the respect from the other teams, and they’re game-planning (for him), they’re blitzing him, they’re double-teaming him,” Malone said. “They’re giving him so many different looks, and that’s part of being an all-NBA type of player is about. When you do that, you have to be a willing passer.”
Jerami Grant added 26 points, while Nikola Jokic scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Grant’s contributions were the difference between a 3-0 deficit and winning Game 3, Malone said.
“We knew going in what we’re going to get every night from Nikola, from Jamal. Then you always wonder, who’s going to step up and be that third scorer,” Malone said. “Tonight, obviously, Jerami came through in a big, big way on both ends of the floor. I’m proud of Jerami. It was great to see him have some success offensively.”
LeBron James led the Lakers with 30 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, while Anthony Davis added 27 points.
After Jokic’s one-footed shot over James gave Denver a two-point advantage after the first quarter, the Nuggets started the second quarter on a 15-2 run fueled by key reserves Monte Morris and Michael Porter Jr. Morris finished with 14 points, a majority of which came during the second-quarter spurt.
“He’s always good. I think he doesn’t have a bad game,” Jokic said.
“I think he’s doing a really good job of making plays for others, and when he’s open, he’s knocking the shots down. He’s playing really good for us.”
The Nuggets would lead by as many as 18 points in the second quarter and led 63-53 at halftime. The Nuggets extended their lead to 20 in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers answered with an 18-2 run that helped them close within three points before Murray put the game away. Part of the Nuggets’ struggles came against an aggressive zone defense.
“I believe we had nine turnovers in the fourth quarter, which can’t happen,” Malone said. “We eventually settled down, and Jamal made some big, big baskets down the stretch. I would say Jamal is a complete basketball player. He’s not just a scorer. He’s a playmaker. He can rebound for his position, and I think these 16, 17 playoff games have been the best stretch of defense that I’ve ever seen him play.”
The Nuggets will either even the series in Game 4, scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, or face another 3-1 deficit — something they’ve already overcome twice this postseason.
“We feel like we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest,” Murray said. “But we’re just going to move on to Game 4. … If we’re consistent in our play, like we touched on earlier, we can win a lot of games and put a lot of pressure on other teams.”