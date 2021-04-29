DENVER - Austin Rivers has, reportedly, earned a spot on the Denver Nuggets’ roster for the rest of the season.
Rivers was initially signed to a 10-day contract on April 20 as the team deals with injuries to Jamal Murray and Monte Morris. Murray will miss the rest of the season, while Morris, who was injured on April 16, missed his seventh consecutive game Thursday with a hamstring injury. Rivers will help fill the void for the rest of the season, according to multiple reports.
The Nuggets are 4-1 with Rivers in the fold. In those five games, the veteran combo guard is averaging 5.2 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in just over 24 minutes of playing time per game. His shot has been slow to arrive, as he’s well below his career field-goal and 3-point percentages in his short time with the Nuggets. Denver coach Michael Malone said he’s displayed value elsewhere. Rivers posted a team-high four steals in Wednesday’s win over New Orleans and posted nine points and three assists in a win over Houston last weekend. The coach noted Rivers was a player on a 10-day contract before Thursday’s game, but Rivers sounded like a player in Malone’s plans for the remainder of the season.
“We got 10 games to go. Hopefully, that defense continues to play at a high level, and some of our guys can settle down on offense and just see that ball go through the net,” Malone said after Wednesday’s win over New Orleans. “I know Austin Rivers is a much better shooter than he’s shot in a Denver Nuggets uniform. He’s just got to kind of calm down and see one go through, and I think he’ll be able to start making that shot more consistently for us.”
After Thursday's game against Toronto, the Nuggets will have nine games left in the regular season.