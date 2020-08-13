The Denver Nuggets will look to continue certain trends and break others when they open their first-round playoff series against the Utah Jazz on Monday.
The Nuggets, the Western Conference's No. 3 seed, have won all three of the contests this season against their sixth-seeded Northwest Division foe, but all three games have been decided in the final minutes of the fourth quarter or later.
“I think it’s a very good matchup because it’s always kind of tough between us and them,” Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic said after the first-round pairing was solidified with Denver’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. “I think I need to have one easy game against them, so it’s going to be a really, really interesting series.”
Denver has also been without multiple starters in each of the three matchups. That could continue into the playoffs, as Nuggets coach Michael Malone was unsure Wednesday if Gary Harris or Will Barton would be ready for the postseason.
The Nuggets won the teams’ first meeting this season, 106-100, back on Jan. 30. Denver was without Jamal Murray, Harris and Paul Millsap but got 28 points and 10 assists from Jokic and a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double from Michael Porter Jr., one of the emerging stars of the NBA's restart. Barton, Jerami Grant and Torrey Craig also reached double figures.
"To me, this might be our best win of the year," Malone is quoted as saying in an Associated Press game story.
Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 37 points in the first meeting, while Rudy Gobert put up 21 points and 11 rebounds.
That win was topped a week later when the Nuggets only had seven healthy bodies in defeating the Jazz 98-95 in Salt Lake City.
"This was our best win of the year," Malone said afterward.
The win was highlighted by Jokic’s historic 31-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, while Murray also posted 31 points and fill-in starter Monte Morris added 15.
Utah had a chance to force overtime in the second meeting but Bojan Bogdanovic’s 3-pointer in the final second was off the mark. The Jazz will be without Bogdanovic and his 20.2 points per game for the remainder of the season after the 41.4% 3-point shooter had wrist surgery during the season’s disruption.
The Nuggets completed the regular-season sweep in the NBA’s Lake Buena Vista, Fla. bubble, also the site of the playoffs, with a 134-132 double-overtime win on Saturday. Jokic had another big game, posting 30 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Murray (23 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists) and Porter Jr. (23 points, 11 rebounds) had big games with Harris and Barton sidelined.
Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 35 points for the Jazz, including a couple of clutch shots in the late stages. Getting timely stops has become an issue for the Nuggets in August.
The Nuggets have allowed opponents to score more than 120 points in six of their seven games in the restart, and the exception came in a 121-113 overtime win over Oklahoma City on Aug. 3. It’s a trend Malone would like to see end in Friday’s regular-season finale against Toronto.
“We just can’t stop anybody,” Malone said. “We can not have a mindset going forward that we’re going to outscore teams in the playoffs. That’s a losing formula, so hopefully we can find a way to understand defense is going to be a huge part of us trying to advance throughout these playoffs.”