DENVER — The Nuggets never trailed in a 114-112 win over New Orleans but came dangerous close to doing so in the final seconds Wednesday at Ball Arena.
After the Nuggets led by as many as 14, the Pelicans found themselves with a chance to walk off with a win in the last 10 seconds. Nikola Jokic’s inbounds pass with 9.9 seconds left and the Nuggets up two went to no one. New Orleans guard Eric Bledsoe picked up the loose ball, raced it downcourt and passed it to Brandon Ingram. Ingram got it to Zion Williamson just outside the lane. The Pelicans’ second-year star went up strong, and so did Jokic. No foul was called on a physical contest, and the Nuggets improved to 41-21.
“I was there to stop the drive. He passed … to Zion, and he went to dunk. I was just going hard just to not let him score,” Jokic said. “I was aiming for the ball and playing as hard as I can. Even if it’s a foul, don’t give him an and-one.”
The prevailing thought among the Nuggets is it should’ve never gotten that close after the hosts led by nine with 52.8 seconds left.
“Tonight was almost like beyond belief,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said before he lamented late turnovers and quick shots in the final minutes. “I couldn’t believe what I was witnessing.”
Nikola Jokic led the way with 32 points, eight assists, seven assists three steals and three blocks. None was bigger than the last block with less than three seconds left.
“He’s being more active,” Paul Millsap said. “He’s using his hands more. He’s being in the right places at the right times, and for defense, that’s what it takes.”
Facundo Campazzo finished with a new NBA career-high with 19 points and recorded his first double-double with 10 assists.
“Facu was big time,” Michael Porter Jr. said. “I told him he was incredible on both ends tonight. Two humongous 3s.”
The Argentinian rookie scored 15 of his points in the fourth quarter when New Orleans started sending double teams Jokic’s way after Denver’s star scored 16 in the third quarter.
“It’s hard to score and shoot over a double team, and that’s where you have to trust your teammates, and that’s what Nikola does better than anybody, in my opinion, is make the right play and find the open man,” Malone said. “That’s why Facu had, I think, 15 points in the fourth quarter because as they put two defenders on Nikola and we move the ball, the ball found the open man and we made them pay.”
Michael Porter Jr. added 28 points and eight rebounds and played through a late ankle twist. He said he expected to play Thursday when Toronto comes to Ball Arena.
“I just turned my ankle,” Porter said.
“It’s fine. It’ll be cool tomorrow.”
The Pelicans got 27 points from Ingram and 21 more from Williamson.
The Nuggets needed just over three minutes to open a 10-point lead thanks to back-to-back three-point plays from Aaron Gordon, who received praise from Malone for his defense on Williamson. The Nuggets would finish the first quarter up by 12 points and extended it to 14 in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
New Orleans cut the gap to nine, the same margin they faced in the final minute before a series of turnovers opened the door, if only slightly, for New Orleans to steal the game.
“It was terrible,” Jokic said. “We turned the ball over a couple of times. They had easy points. They made a couple of tough shots.”