The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trailblazers will meet for the second time in three years in the NBA playoffs starting at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
After losing to the Blazers in the 2019 Western Conference semifinals, the third-seeded Nuggets enter this year's playoffs as the favorites to beat the sixth-seeded Blazers. But without All-Star guard Jamal Murray and facing one of the best backcourts in the NBA in Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, the Nuggets will have to play some of their best basketball of the season to advance.
Here's what you need to know about the Blazers ahead of the series:
Nuggets vs. Blazers in 2020-21
The Nuggets are 2-1 against the Blazers this season, most recently losing the regular-season finale at Portland, 132-116. In their first matchup, the Nuggets won 111-106 as the Blazers were without shooting guard CJ McCollum. The Nuggets took the second game as well, 106-105, despite being down guard Jamal Murray.
Portland holds a 9-8 record against Denver in the playoffs, meeting in the Western Conference semifinals in 2019 and 1977, and in the first round in 1986. In 2019, the third-seeded Blazers beat the second-seeded Nuggets in seven games. McCollum was especially good in that series, averaging 26.4 points and shooting 45.5% from the field.
Portland's players to watch
PG Damian Lillard: Becoming one of the best point guards in the NBA the last few seasons, Lillard is having one of his best seasons. He's averaging 28.8 points and 7.5 assists, which are both the second-highest of his career, behind only last year's numbers. He's averaging 23 points and 9.3 assists against the Nuggets this season.
SG CJ McCollum: Statistically, McCollum is having the best season of his career. In 47 games, he's averaging a career-high 23.1 points, 4.7 assists and 3.9 rebounds. He's also shooting 45.8% from the field and 40.2% from the 3-point line. In two games against the Nuggets this season, he's combined for 38 points and 10 assists.
PF Carmelo Anthony: The former Nugget has accepted his role in Portland, coming off the bench in a key role. He's played in all but three games, averaging 13.4 points in 24.5 minutes, and shooting 40.9% from 3 — the second-highest percentage on the team. He's scored 24, 12 and 10 against the Nuggets this season.
Key stat to the game
With Murray out for the Nuggets, the Blazers have the clear upper hand in the backcourt with Lillard and McCollum. Portland will likely look to use that to their advantage, especially behind the 3-point line.
"The 3-point line will be ultra-important," Nuggets coach Mike Malone said. "We know that they’re second in attempts and makes. They take 42 a night, and when you guard the 3, you give yourself a chance, and we’ve done that. I think we’ve guarded Damian Lillard probably better than most teams have. That’s a challenge."
The Blazers rank sixth in the league in 3-point field-goal percentage, shooting 38.5% beyond the arc. Portland has four players shooting over 40% from 3 — McCollum, Anthony, Anfernee Simmons and Jusuf Nurkic. Holding those four — and Lillard who is shooting 39.1% — under 40% 3-point shooting will be key if the Nuggets don't want to repeat the 2019 series. The Blazers are shooting 36.4% from 3 against the Nuggets this season.