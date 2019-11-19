DENVER • His name was Leslie Dennis. Anyone who crossed his path in the rec centers and park courts of Baltimore respected the man.
“My first coach,” Nuggets veteran guard Will Barton said Tuesday.
Considering all that Dennis did for the youth hoops community in Baltimore, one of his lasting impacts might seem rather frivolous: he gifted Barton with a nickname, “The Thrill.” Barton was 6, playing in an 8-and-under league.
“He always said I was advanced when I would do crazy things like no-look passes, crazy shots, things of that nature,” Barton said, adding with emotion: “Rest in peace, Coach. Great man.”
And where would the Nuggets be without Thrill, who’s been dang near the team’s savior, even as the offense around him putters along? They wouldn’t be 9-3. That’s for sure. Wouldn’t be hanging around the cool kids in the Western Conference. They would be worried about facing their nemesis, the Houston Rockets, Wednesday at Pepsi Center. They’d be in trouble. That’s where.
OK, so they still should be worried about facing the Rockets. The Nuggets struggle with James Harden like social media struggles with common sense. Denver lost nine straight to the Rockets from 2016-2019. The long, sad streak finally ended in February. Then the Rockets won again.
And while Barton won’t be charged with defending Harden, the evergreen MVP candidate and best offensive player I’ve ever seen, he knows a thing or two about unorthodox scorers. Barton is as unorthodox as they come. Leslie Dennis, who passed in 2008, knew so long ago.
“Harden, he’s tough. He’s tough. When you’re that talented and you’ve got a green light like that? Wow,” Barton said after practice Tuesday. “When you combine those two things it’s almost impossible to stop.”
Charlie Blackmon has a better beard. But Harden puts the Nuggets in hairy situation after hairy situation. Through 14 games this season he’s averaging 39.2 points, a jarring number when you consider Harden is the first and second obligation on a scouting report that includes the incomparable Russell Westbrook.
“For me, the game begins and ends with James Harden,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.
Barton pushed back on my theory the Nuggets must figure out the Rockets before the Nuggets are considered a real, live contender — not because the Rockets are the best team in the West, but because a young team must know for sure it can beat anyone out there.
“I wouldn’t say that’s true, because we haven’t met them in the playoffs yet. It’s just been regular-season games where they’ve been handling us pretty easily,” Barton said.
After a pause, Barton came clean: “We need to get a win, though. They have had our number. You’re right about that.”
If they are to realize their championship dreams down the road, at some point the road will go through Harden. From one unorthodox scorer to another, how do you slow a guy who took every trick in the book ... then added his own chapter?
It’s an attitude, Barton said, not a scheme.
“You can’t go into a game scared. Those types of guys smell blood. You respect him, but you can’t be scared of him,” Barton said.
A high-major coach who recruited the Baltimore area for years once told me: Always have at least one Baltimore guy on your team. The Nuggets are a moody bunch who fall into an emotional slump once in a while. The kick in the pants often comes from their Baltimore guy.
Barton’s been the lone piston consistently firing as the Nuggets’ offense clunk, clunk, clunks down the road. He shows career-highs or near career-highs in everything from true shooting percentage to 3-point percentage (46.2!) to rebounding percentage — all while having his lowest usage rate as a Nugget. The NBA gets more linear and pragmatic every day. It prefers to fit round holes into round holes. Barton’s a contortionist, fitting in however he must. Structure is cool, but he’s OK without it.
The Nuggets have no one else like Thrill. Barton won’t remind anyone of Harden. But in unique ways they each flourish outside the box.
According to Thrill, his twisting, turning game originated as a little kid in Baltimore with Coach Dennis.
“You’re not the tallest, you can’t jump the highest, so you’ve got to find a way to put the ball in the basket,” Barton said. “You come up with things like the floater — before I knew it was even called a ‘floater.’ I was shooting these weird shots because I had to. It’s the only way to get up a shot over a taller guy. And they were all taller. It’s unorthodox, but they would go in.”
On that point, the Thrill and the Beard agree.
