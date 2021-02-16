The Nuggets had their four-game road trip rerouted through Cleveland.
Following a back-to-back at Boston and Washington, which started with Tuesday’s game at Boston, the Nuggets were scheduled to continue on to Charlotte to face the Hornets on Friday. The NBA announced Tuesday morning that the Hornets would have their next two games postponed due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Charlotte played against San Antonio on Sunday, and the Spurs later had four players test positive for COVID-19, leaving the Hornets short on players after contact tracing.
An hour after the postponement of the Charlotte game was announced, the NBA announced the Nuggets would instead go to Cleveland to play a game that would have been part of the second half of the schedule, which is yet to be released.
“The NBA tells us what to do. We oblige, and obviously, it’s a four-game road trip. I think it’s important, the biggest thing is you don’t want to have all these games postponed to the second half and now you’re up against it,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said prior to the game. “Our whole focus is trying to start this road trip off right here in Boston.”
The Nuggets already have one game to make up after the Feb. 1 game against Detroit was postponed minutes before tipoff in Denver, as Detroit reportedly had some inconclusive test results. The rerouted road trip prevents a second game from needing to be rescheduled in the second half of the season.
Malone said the change didn’t disrupt his day, as he’s focused first on the Celtics and then the Wizards.
“It doesn’t affect our game tonight. It doesn’t affect our game tomorrow night,” Malone said.