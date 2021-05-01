The Nuggets finally got a reward for their strong stretch of play while short-handed.
After weeks of winning basketball produced no movement in Denver’s spot in the standings, a 110-104 win over the Clippers in Los Angeles helped the Nuggets jump Saturday’s hosts for the third spot in the Western Conference and secure the tiebreaker should the two teams finish with identical records.
Nikola Jokic scored 18 of his 30 points in the third quarter, helping the Nuggets take a 10-point lead to the fourth. He added 14 rebounds and seven assists.
Michael Porter Jr. scored eight of his 25 points early in the fourth quarter to help Denver put the game away and added seven rebounds and five assists, which tied a career high.
The Clippers got off to a fast start, taking an 18-7 lead off a 3-pointer from Reggie Jackson, who attended Palmer High School in Colorado Springs. The Nuggets cut the deficit to one by the end of the first and took a five-point halftime lead. Another Jackson 3 would give the Clippers a brief lead early in the third before the Nuggets regained the lead and eventually extended it to double digits.
Los Angeles produced one last surge, getting within a 3-pointer in the final minutes but Jokic hit three free throws and found Facundo Campazzo for a corner 3 in the final minutes, which was enough for Denver to hold on for a fifth straight win.
The Nuggets will wrap up a quick, two-game road trip Monday against the Lakers before returning home to host the Knicks on Wednesday.