Denver's and Milwaukee’s respective Most Valuable Player candidates played their parts, but the Bucks gave their star more support in a 125-112 win over the Nuggets on Monday at Denver’s Ball Arena.
Nikola Jokic, Denver’s All-Star center who helped his MVP case with 47- and 50-point double-doubles in the last eight days, led all scorers with 35 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out six assists.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, the winner of the league’s last two MVP awards, led the Bucks with 30 points, making 11 of 23 shots from the field. Khris Middleton, Milwaukee’s second star, added 29 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds, while the Nuggets were again without two of their top perimeter defenders in Gary Harris and PJ Dozier.
“That definitely takes a hit on your defense,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “Obviously Khris Middleton had his way with us tonight. (He) scored just too easily.”
Three other Bucks scored at least 13 points, led by Bryn Forbes, who hit 6 of 9 shots from the field and finished with 15.
Will Barton added 24 points for Denver but finished with a minus-19 in nearly 39 minutes played. When asked about the team’s defense, something Malone said has led to three straight losses, Barton took responsibility.
“Definitely,” Barton answered. “That was on me. Middleton kicked my (butt) in the low post tonight all game long, especially in the clutch. I gotta do better than that.”
Denver hung in the game as long as Jokic got some help. Barton scored just four of his points after halftime, while Jamal Murray finished 4 for 17 for 11 points, nine of which came in the first quarter, after missing Saturday’s game.
“Joker’s doing everything on the offensive end to get guys good looks, but he can’t get back on defense for us,” Murray said. “He can’t shoot the ball for me.”
The Nuggets opened the game with one of their better offensive quarters, leading 42-37, and took a three-point lead to halftime. As has been the case recently, the third quarter saw the lead change hands. The Bucks used a 15-0 run to take a nine-point lead before Jokic scored eight points in a 10-2 spurt to get the Nuggets within a point later in the quarter.
“We have to figure out a way to come out of halftime and be ready to play,” Barton said. “I don’t know what it is. We’ve been talking about it, we just go to do it now.”
Antetokounmpo scored Milwaukee’s final seven points of the third quarter to give the Bucks a 93-88 advantage to start the fourth, and Milwaukee led the rest of the way. While Jokic has carried the Nuggets to a 12-11 start to the season, he said he’s not growing frustrated with his lack of help.
“I don’t think about it like that. They trust me and … I need to do that every night,” Jokic said.
“I need to be a leader. I need to be the best that I can be on the floor. I need to help everybody get their shots.”
The Nuggets, losers of three straight for the first time this season, are scheduled to play the second game of a four-game homestand Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
“Obviously we struggled to make a lot of shots tonight,” Malone said. “That impacted us as well, but if your defense is a constant and your anchor, you can weather those nights when you don’t make shots, and that wasn’t the case tonight, unfortunately.”