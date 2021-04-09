DENVER – The Nuggets needed every bit of Nikola Jokic’s 26 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds to keep their win streak alive Friday at Ball Arena.
“It’s amazing to watch,” Michael Porter Jr. said of the Nuggets’ star. “It surprises me every time just because it’s amazing to watch, but at this point, we kind of expect him to close the fourth like that. He’s consistent at it, we’ve come to expect it.”
Thanks to a few Spurs misses in the final 10 seconds, Denver held on for a 121-119 win over San Antonio to extend the win streak to eight games.
“In those situations, the clock moves so slow. It is like you’re watching a movie. I was just waiting for the buzzer to sound before the ball went through the hoop,” Malone said.
“I feel really fortunate to pull this one out.”
After Michael Porter Jr., who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, missed his second free throw with 10 seconds left, Keldon Johnson raced down court and missed his layup. Dejounte Murray and DeMar DeRozan all got looks around the rim, but none dropped before the final buzzer.
“We didn’t really match up because everybody thought I was going to make the free throw, but it rimmed out,” Porter said. “My job is just to get back. He had a good push, so I just got back and tried to make the layup tough.”
Porter’s miss was just Denver’s second from the free throw line. The Nuggets finished 21-23 from the line, and shot 54.4% and 51.9% from the field and 3-point range, respectively. The Nuggets never trailed and led by as many as 18 in the first half, but San Antonio used Denver’s mistakes to get back in the game. The Spurs turned it over nine times, good for 12 Denver points. The Nuggets turned it over 18 times, resulting in 30 points for San Antonio.
“We had a couple of stretches in the game when we turned the ball over a couple of times in a row,” Jokic said after finishing with six turnovers, the only blight on his stat line.
“I think nobody wants to make a mistake, but we just – me first, I had the most – we need to just take care of it, pass when you have open guys.”
Jokic and Porter hit 3s to take an early 18-12 lead and increased the lead to 10 by the end of the quarter. Will Barton III scored the first six points of the second, finishing with 17, helping the Nuggets extend the lead in the second. It was an 11-point game at halftime before the Derrick White and the Spurs got going. The Denver native who played his college ball in Colorado led the Spurs with 25 points, while DeMar DeRozan added 24.
“They dominated us early in that third, and our ability to come back and win the third quarter was crucial,” Malone said. “Monte (Morris) was a very big part of that.”
Monte Morris finished with 21 points in 26 minutes off the bench. Malone said that may have been too many after the reserve guard missed more than 10 games due to injury, but Morris seemed to feel fine afterward.
“It’s just our brand of basketball,” Morris said. “That’s why we’re so dangerous. Any night, a guy can have a big game. Tonight, it was my opportunity. I just stepped up, made shots and played with confidence.”
Morris’s last bucket put the Nuggets up five in the final minutes before White and DeRozan answered with scores to cut Denver’s lead to one. The Nuggets and Spurs traded free throws in the final minute before the Spurs failed to take advantage of Porter’s final miss.
“We won tonight, but never accept in victory what you wouldn’t accept in defeat,” Malone said. “And that’s why we have to keep learning from these wins, cleaning things up and trying to be better and better and better to create the habits that will allow us to be a dangerous playoff team.”
The Nuggets will look to extend their win streak to nine against Boston on Sunday.