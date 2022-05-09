No. 15 is now No. 13.
According to multiple reports, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic will soon become the 13th player in NBA history to win consecutive Most Valuable Player awards. ESPN was first to report.
After averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists to win his first MVP in 2020-21 season, Jokic posted 27.1 points and 13.8 rebounds - both career-highs - to go with 7.8 assists per game this season despite playing without co-stars Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. for all but nine games of the regular season. Denver finished the regular season 48-34 and advanced to the playoffs for a fourth consecutive season.
The only other active players to win consecutive MVP awards are Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, Golden State's Stephen Curry and Los Angeles' LeBron James. Antetokounmpo, last season's Finals MVP, was a finalist again this season, as was Philadelphia's Joel Embiid.
The other players to win back-to-back MVPs are Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Moses Malone, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Tim Duncan and Steve Nash.
A formal announcement is expected later this week.