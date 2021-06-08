Nikola Jokic has reportedly become the Denver Nuggets first Most Valuable Player in the franchise's NBA history.
Shams Charania, of The Athletic, reported Jokic won the award Tuesday afternoon. Jokic, formerly the 41st overall draft pick would become the lowest pick to win the award in NBA history.
Jokic played in all 72 games this regular season, averaging 26.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and led the Nuggets to the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference.
